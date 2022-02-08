Austin Playhouse Receives $100,000 Capital Campaign Donation And Artwork

Austin Playhouse receives generous gift from the Robert Cratchit Fund including $100,000 cash donation to the Capital Campaign along with two sculptures and a glass chandelier.

Donated sculptures, reflective of native Central Texas stones, include a seven-ton, limestone horse sculpture entitled "Raqii" which was created by renowned local stone carver, Stuart Simpson, known for his quality workmanship, and is valued at $60,000. The second sculpture "Puzzle Rock" weighs in at five-tons and is carved from the unmistakable Texas pink granite. Valued at $50,000, the artist is unknown. The sculptures were selected from a private collection specifically for the grounds of Austin's Playhouse's new arts facility. Additionally, the Robert Cratchit Fund donation includes a statement-making glass chandelier valued at $6,000.

"We are elated to receive this generous and thoughtful donation," said Co-Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. "We look forward to the day the sculptures can be placed on the grounds of the new Austin Playhouse theatre campus, where we envision visual and performing arts will interact. The cash donation takes us another step towards building a new permanent theatre home."

After 9 years in residency at Austin Community College (ACC) Highland, Austin Playhouse departed in Fall of 2021 upon the completed construction of the ACC Drama Department's new space.

2021 was also the public launch of Austin Playhouse's Capital Campaign for their permanent home. Announcements forthcoming to include information on campaign goals, naming opportunities and all the ways one can be involved in helping to build this new venue that will house Austin Playhouse and serve Austin's creative community.

Austin Playhouse will announce upcoming live productions later this month.