Austin Playhouse Announces Lineup for 2025 Festival of New Texas Plays

Featuring Works by C. Denby Swanson, Sarah Saltwick, and Raul Garza.

By: Jun. 12, 2025
Austin Playhouse Announces Lineup for 2025 Festival of New Texas Plays Image
Austin Playhouse has announced the lineup for its annual Festival of New Texas Plays, returning June 21â€“22, 2025. The festival showcases new works-in-progress by Texas-based playwrights and continues the companyâ€™s commitment to nurturing original voices through readings, commissions, and world premieres.

This yearâ€™s festival features staged readings of three new plays by C. Denby Swanson, Sarah Saltwick, and Raul Garza. All events will take place at Austin Playhouseâ€™s Studio Stage, 405 West 22nd Street. Tickets are Pick-Your-Price, starting at free, and are available at austinplayhouse.com/newplaydevelopment.

Festival attendees will also have access to discounted tickets to the current mainstage production, Fat Ham, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Discounted performances run June 20â€“22. austinplayhouse.com/fatham

The Elsewhere by C. Denby Swanson

Saturday, June 21 at 5:00 PM
Featuring: Sarah Fleming Walker, Huck Huckaby, Liam Minor

A heartfelt meditation on the pull between generations, The Elsewhere draws from Swansonâ€™s own experience as a daughter and mother navigating the delicate terrain of emotional inheritance.

The Bone Wars by Sarah Saltwick

Saturday, June 21 at 8:00 PM
Featuring: Joseph Garlock, Tobie Minor, Ismael Soto III, Sarah Zeringue

Based on true events, The Bone Wars chronicles the fierce rivalry between 19th-century paleontologists O.C. Marsh and Edward Drinker Cope, whose obsession with dinosaur discovery shaped natural historyâ€”and led to their mutual downfall.

Men in Shorts by Raul Garza

Sunday, June 22 at 4:00 PM
Featuring: Mical Trejo

Loosely inspired by author David Foster Wallace, Men in Shorts follows Dave, a once-celebrated writer, now spiraling into middle-aged obscurity, as he confronts fame, failure, and the limits of reinvention.

For tickets and full festival details, visit austinplayhouse.com/newplaydevelopment.



