Austin Gay Men's Chorus Presents IT'S ABOUT TIME!: An AGMC Benefit Event

The benefit will feature a variety of performances that honor the chorus mission of “raising voices in song to change minds, transform lives and build community.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will take the stage for It's About Time: An AGMC Benefit Event on Saturday, Sep. 23 at 8 p.m. at The Ground Floor Theater, 979 Springdale Rd. Tickets are available here

The benefit will feature a variety of performances that honor the chorus mission of "raising voices in song to change minds, transform lives and build community." Event supporters can expect to hear an array of moods and styles. 

“Throughout history there have been moments when there have been times where we've needed to stand up, fight back, mourn, forgive, love, laugh,” said AGMC Artistic Director Daniel Arrendondo, “This concert will inspire us to do all of those things.” 

Designed to raise funds for equipment, licensing and continued financial stability, this event welcomes sponsors and donors with a variety of benefits, including supporting the longest-standing LGBTQ vocal performance organization in Central Texas. 

 

Austin Gay Men's Chorus: Initially named the Capital City Men's Chorus, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus was inspired by a 1989 visit to Austin by The Names Project. Since then, the chorus has grown significantly from an initial 16 members. Raising their voices in song to change minds, transform lives, and build community, the chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as in Houston, Fort Worth, Denver and Montreal as well as several venues in Austin. Guest artists include Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa, Broadway star Nick Rodriquez, Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Rose Taylor, Austin's cabaret legend Karen Kuykendall, members of the Austin Lyric Opera, the Austin Civic Orchestra and others. The chorus has recorded and released three CDs, performed several times on television and has provided music for such diverse events as the inauguration of Governor Ann Richards, comedienne Margaret Cho's “Cho Dependent” show, Round Rock Express baseball games, and the Geek Bowl Trivia contest. In 2019, the chorus name was changed to the Austin Gay Men's Chorus to reflect the pride of its members. Currently helmed by Artistic Director Dr. Daniel Arredondo, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus is the longest operating men's chorus in Central Texas. 




