Austin Film Festival 2022 Film And Script Competitions Now Open

Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference will welcome another year filled with compelling new stories through its Annual Script and Film Competitions.

Renowned for championing the writer's contribution to film and television, AFF's Competitions serve as a critical career launchpad for aspiring writers and filmmakers looking to break into the Entertainment industry. Building upon its twenty-nine-year history, AFF is eager to continue celebrating and bolstering undiscovered storytellers through its Screenplay, Teleplay, Podcast, Playwriting, Film and Digital Series Competitions.

VJ Boyd, a 2008 Teleplay finalist and writer/producer of hit shows such as S.W.A.T. and Justified added, "One of my first signs of hope that maybe I had a future in this industry, [was when] one of my tv specs, a spec of Mad Men, made it to the final 3 in Austin. I was offered a Producers Badge to attend. It was very encouraging."

Accepted writers and filmmakers will have the opportunity to experience AFF's premiere programming during the 29th Annual Writers Conference, held this year from October 27th - November 3rd, 2022. Known for its insider look at the art, craft, and business of film and television, the Writers Conference tracks have expanded to also explore thrilling new frontiers of storytelling such as Writing for Video Games. Selected filmmakers will present their films to the enthusiastic Austin audiences and panels of leading industry professionals.

2018 AFF selected filmmaker and writer/director of Judas Collar, Allison James, explains, "On the back of winning Austin, I was able to secure representation with an amazing team at WME and Grandview. I feel so lucky to now have a great team behind me and I'm currently developing two feature projects - one in Australia and one in the US."

In order to continue to serve the creative community, the AFF team is consistently evaluating its programs to be certain all writers and filmmakers will benefit from the experience the Competitions and Writers Conference provide. After assessing what elements have benefited entrants in the past in tandem with evaluating where the entertainment industry is today, AFF looks forward to upholding its mission in service to emerging storytellers.

More Austin Film Festival success stories can be found here: https://austinfilmfestival.com/festival-and-conference-aff/success-stories-2/

Script Competition deadlines are March 25th, April 18th, and May 16th. You can submit your script here: https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/screenplay-and-teleplay-submissions-2/submit-screenplay-and-teleplay/

Film Competition deadlines are March 25th, May 16th, June 24th, and July 8th. You can submit your film either through the Austin Film Festival website (https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/film/) or through FilmFreeway.