Austin Critics Table Announces 2019 Artists Honors

May. 6, 2019  

The Austin Critics Table, composed of reviewers both from the print media and from on-line platforms, announces the following awards honoring artists and supporters of the arts for its 26th year of activity:

Austin Arts Hall of Fame

Toni Bravo

Margo Sawyer

Billy Harden

Girard Kinney

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

"Considering Matthew Shepard," Conspirare live-stream from the National Cathedral

Leonard Bernstein: "Mass," Merrick Strategies

Vincent Valdez: "The City," Blanton Museum of Art

"Vaudeville!" Ransom Center

Palace Theater, Georgetown

John Bustin Award for Conspicuous Versatility

Delanté Keys, Small Mouth Sounds/*some humans were harmed in the making of this show/Wit/RapUnzel/director, White

Deacon Crain Award for Outstanding Young Performers

Matthew Kennedy, Texas State University, SummerStock Austin

Mariela Denison, middle school student, Zach Theatre

Nominations for other categories are scheduled to be announced on Monday, May 13, 2019, and the annual awards ceremony will take place at the Capital City Comedy Club on Monday, June 3.



