Austin Critics Table Announces 2019 Artists Honors
The Austin Critics Table, composed of reviewers both from the print media and from on-line platforms, announces the following awards honoring artists and supporters of the arts for its 26th year of activity:
Austin Arts Hall of Fame
Toni Bravo
Margo Sawyer
Billy Harden
Girard Kinney
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
"Considering Matthew Shepard," Conspirare live-stream from the National Cathedral
Leonard Bernstein: "Mass," Merrick Strategies
Vincent Valdez: "The City," Blanton Museum of Art
"Vaudeville!" Ransom Center
Palace Theater, Georgetown
John Bustin Award for Conspicuous Versatility
Delanté Keys, Small Mouth Sounds/*some humans were harmed in the making of this show/Wit/RapUnzel/director, White
Deacon Crain Award for Outstanding Young Performers
Matthew Kennedy, Texas State University, SummerStock Austin
Mariela Denison, middle school student, Zach Theatre
Nominations for other categories are scheduled to be announced on Monday, May 13, 2019, and the annual awards ceremony will take place at the Capital City Comedy Club on Monday, June 3.