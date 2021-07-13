ATX Theatre Launches New Website and Prepares for Return of Live Productions

ATX Theatre, a coalition of Austin's more than 80 theatre companies, has announced the launch of a new website ATXtheatre.org, which will be a hub for all things Austin theatre.

The group formed to encourage collaborations and resource-sharing just before COVID-19 closed theatre doors. Throughout the pandemic, weekly meetings produced new collaborative ideas among affiliated theatre companies and fostered deeper friendships between Austin theatre leaders. Some meetings were studies in non-profit pandemic survival tactics, but most were focused on helping the whole industry thrive together in the future. ATX Theatre has applied for 501(c)(3) not-for-profit status to focus on supporting Austin theatre companies and creating a theatre hub for Austinites. The new website will highlight the organization's mission to "unite theatre-makers and audiences, to expand Austin's economic and cultural vitality, cultivate access to live theatre, and foster community."

The website will house a comprehensive list of Austin productions and special theatrical events. The listing is powered in partnership with the Austin Creative Alliance. Additionally, the site will offer resources for schoolteachers, parents and theatre industry workers. Readers will also find feature articles spotlighting theatre companies and individual theatre makers including designers, creatives, technicians, and actors.

Jenny Lavery, Programming Director of Austin Creative Alliance explains, "Since ACA serves all artists throughout the arts and culture sector, this kind of industry-specific partnership makes good sense for a subset of the people we serve. It helps bring theatrical projects that much closer to the specific audiences hungry for them. And as the Artistic Director of Theatre en Bloc, I'm all for that!"

With long-awaited live entertainment gearing up, many Austin theatres are preparing for in- person and indoor productions this fall, with some taking advantage of the cooler months to present outdoor performances. Furthermore, theatres are still innovating with live, online or multi-platform performances. This trend has outlasted the pandemic in unexpected ways due to its ability to eliminate some barriers to access for both artists and audiences across the globe. ATX Theatre will be a communal hub for all these happenings and more.

Amid a reckoning across the nation and in the theatre industry around long-standing problematic racial inequities, ATX Theatre strives to support Austin theatres' commitments to improve accessibility and take tangible actions to increase equity. ATX Theatre's Industry Directory will be structured specifically to foster diversity in hiring. The site will also highlight companies that make programming choices with diverse audiences in mind. The organization will also announce an inclusivity-driven initiative for young audiences later this summer.

"Through outreach, monthly producer meetings, industry happy hours and normalizing the sharing of everything from ideas and information to props and costume pieces, ATX Theatre aims to help the Austin theatre community feel a little more personable and welcoming to all," said Sharron Anderson, a key contributor to ATX Theatre. "This group is working from within to open up Austin's theatrical systems to be more equitable, transparent, and accessible."

How to join ATX Theatre:

All Austin theatre goers and theatre makers can join the ATX Theatre website for FREE. Site members will have additional access to resources such as special ticket giveaways, events, monthly mixers, and an inside look into the Austin theatre scene. Theatre makers will also have access to industry resources. To sign up to become a member, visit ATXtheatre.org.