ATX TV Festival Adds New Programming to Lineup Including ELSBETH & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ATX TV Festival has announced new additions to its 2025 festival line-up, taking place May 29 - June 1, 2025 in Austin, TX. The new programming includes a new Elsbeth panel with Carrie Preston, Andor with Tony Gilroy & Beau Willimon, and more. Badges, TV Passes, and Single Tickets for select events are on sale now here.

OPENING NIGHT MARQUEE: Late Nights, Day Drinking, and Closer Looks with Seth Meyers presented by NBCUniversal – Award-winning writer and comedian Seth Meyers has been a television staple for millions of viewers over the last two and half decades. Join Meyers for his ATX TV Festival debut with an inside look at NBC’s Emmy-nominated Late Night with Seth Meyers, including recurring segments that have shaped the series, his approach to political satire, and the joys of creating comedy for late night TV.

Andor with Tony Gilroy & Beau Willimon – The critically-acclaimed Emmy-nominated series starring Luna/">Diego Luna as rebel leader Cassian Andor is set to make its highly anticipated return on April 22, with a 12-episode final season chronicling the four years before Rogue One and the original 1977 Star Wars film. Following the finale, creator/executive producer Tony Gilroy and writer Beau Willimon will join the festival for a discussion about constructing the complex world of Andor, exploring new and darker corners of the Star Wars storytelling universe, and bringing Cassian’s story full circle.

The Long Long Night Screening and Conversation with Mark Duplass – The festival will include a screening of independent series The Long Long Night from Duplass Brothers Productions and co-creators/stars/real-life childhood friends Mark Duplass and Barret O’Brien, followed by a conversation about the making of the series and subsequent journey towards distribution, including a groundbreaking new partnership with Seed&Spark and Kinema. Duplass and Christie Marchese, Founder & CEO of Kinema, are confirmed to join, with more to be announced soon.

The six-episode comedy – which follows best friends Pete (Mark Duplass) and Carroll (Barret O’Brien) as they struggle to find their purpose as two white men and subsequently decide that the best thing they can do for the world might be to remove themselves from it – is currently in the process of raising distribution funds through crowdfunding on Seed&Spark, and on April 28, will become the first series to debut on the independent distribution platform Kinema.

Acorn TV Hosts “Anatomy of an Acorn TV Series” and “Murder & Mystery with Acorn TV” featuring Harry Wild & Art Detectives – Acorn TV will make its ATX debut with “Anatomy of an Acorn TV Series,” a panel conversation for fans of mysteries, thrillers, and crime dramas, delving into streamer’s vast library of international originals and fan-favorites, and the essence of what makes an Acorn TV series unique. The panel will feature Harry Wild star/executive producer Jane Seymour, Art Detectives writer/executive producer Paul Powell, and Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of Linear and Streaming Products, AMC Networks.

Acorn TV will also host “Murder & Mystery with Acorn TV”, a special event for badgeholders featuring a Harry Wild conversation with Seymour, followed by an advance screening of Stephen Moyer-led summer series Art Detectives and Q&A with writer Paul Powell ahead of the series' June 9 premiere – along with themed beverages, snacks, and more.

Elsbeth with Carrie Preston - Emmy Award-winning actress Carrie Preston will join for a conversation about Elsbeth, the CBS original crime dramedy from creators/executive producers Robert and Michelle King. Preston, who stars as “astute but unconventional” attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, will discuss taking the character from fan-favorite guest star on The Good Wife and The Good Fight to leading her own New York-set series, playing opposite a rogues gallery of TV and Broadway favorites, and the ways in which Elsbeth (the show and character) continues to reinvent the "whodunnit."

FOX’s Animal Control Returns - The stars of FOX’s hit original comedy Animal Control will attend for a hilarious inside look at the series, which recently aired its third season. Cast members Joel McHale (who also serves as executive producer), Grace Palmer, and Michael Rowland are confirmed to join, with more to be announced soon.

Previously announced Programming includes:

The Leftovers Reunion with EPs and Cast

Mad Men Retrospective with Jon Hamm

UnREAL 10th Anniversary Retrospective presented by A+E Studios

Bill Lawrence & Friends

Achievement in Television eXcellence Award: Christine Baranski

Independent Series You Belong Here with Steve Zahn, Rick Gomez, and Chef Ouita Michel

A Late Night Show with Greg Iwinski

Vampires, Witches, and Other Secret Societies: Inside AMC’s Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe presented by AMC/AMC+

Finding Mr. Christmas presented by Hallmark

Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast with Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty

Horror Conversation presented by Red Room Pictures

Casting a Spotlight: Unsung Actors with casting directors and actors

The Golden Girls and Designing Women Script Readings

ABOUT ATX TV FESTIVAL

ATX TV Festival is an annual event produced by ATX TV, taking place each summer in Austin, TX. As the leading television festival, it brings together fans and industry to celebrate the television medium by looking at its history, where it is now, and where it is headed. The festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panel conversations, and events (parties, live music, happy hours, hosted receptions, etc) and is known for reunions of classic series and cult hits. Screenings include never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, current favorites, and world premieres. Panels conversations range from industry deep-dives to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation (in front of and behind the camera) and responsibility in storytelling. The ATX TV audience is comprised equally of consumers and industry professionals, and ATX TV Festival is the only place they come together as one community to discuss and celebrate all aspects of #TVTogether.

Comments