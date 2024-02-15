Contemporary West Dance Theatre Comes to the Eisemann Center Next Month

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Contemporary West Dance Theatre (CWDT) in the Hill Performance Hall on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm. Contemporary West Dance Theatre, led by Founder/Artistic Director Bernard H. Gaddis, is a Contemporary Modern based dance company that is dedicated to preserving and presenting iconic works of great artists and legendary choreographers as well as showcasing the work of emerging talent in a broad spectrum of dance styles. CWDT seeks to maintain a world-class performing arts company while creating multicultural opportunities to build artistic bridges beyond our borders. CWDT will present a program at the Eisemann Center including Bolero by Bernard H. Gaddis; a new premiere work by Christopher Huggins; and Steveland by Bernard H. Gaddis.

Contemporary West Dance Theatre (CWDT), formerly known as the Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater, is a multicultural nonprofit organization that was founded in March 2007 by Bernard H. Gaddis and Charmaine Hunter. CWDT is Las Vegas’ premiere contemporary modern dance company, named by the Las Vegas Review Journal as one of the “Fab Four” arts organizations in Nevada. The company has a dance methodology that integrates classical and modern paradigms with an athleticism that gives audiences a more profound dance experience. CWDT dancers are passionate, relatable and highly skilled and have been bringing virtuoso performances to the stage that have excited and inspired audiences around the world for over a decade. With well over sixty ballets, CWDT continues to build its vault with works by both well-renowned and up-and-coming choreographers. Consistent with the CWDT brand, the repertoire is made of sophisticated modernist choreography that combines tangible spiritual elegance with grace, which have proven highly impactful and connects strongly with their audiences.

Bernard H. Gaddis’ dance studies began in Philadelphia at the High School for Performing Arts, under the tutelage of Ms. Althea Leslie, Judy Oruska, & David Kloss. Bernard’s first professional dance experience was with The Philadelphia Dance Co. (Philadanco) at the age of fifteen being the youngest male to ever join the company and quickly became a principal dancer in his second year. Mr. Gaddis also became the Founder, Artistic Director & Choreographer of Philadanco’s second performing company D2. After leaving Philadelphia, Bernard traveled to New York City where he became the Principal Dancer with The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater under the artistic directorship of the renowned dancer and choreographer Ms. Judith Jamison. He spent seven years as a principal dancer with the company performing such works as Revelations, Memoria, Episodes, A Hymn for Alvin Ailey, and many other famous ballets.

Tickets are $42-$52 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.