Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald, Nico Nazal, Ravyn Calderon, and Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Candy McLellan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cole Spivia - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Lilliangina Quinones - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Pam Duncan - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ashley Elliott - DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Susan Reid - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brad Rudy - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Carver - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021

Best Musical (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Vanessa Shinault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Janine Ayn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Meagan Graham - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Kayce Grogan-Wallace - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Tonia Jackson - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PACKING UP POLLY - On Stage Atlanta - 2021

Best Play (Professional)

THE DIARIES OF ADAM & EVE - Atlanta Theatre-to-Go - 2021

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Patrick Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sophie Harmon - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

A TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Wilson - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lamont J. Hill - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Stephanie Zandra - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Cynthia D Barker - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Macon - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Theatre Macon - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Revival (Professional)

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2021