Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; First Stats Announced!

The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Here are the current standings for Atlanta: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald, Nico Nazal, Ravyn Calderon, and Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 27%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

24%

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

17%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon - 2021

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cindy Reiser - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 25%

Candy McLellan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 23%

Paige McCormick - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 15%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 28%

Shelley Kuhen - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 26%

Shelley Kuhen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 16%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Debbie Roberts - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 39%

Cole Spivia - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 35%

Kara Harmon - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 25%

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 23%

Claudio Pestana/Harris Wheeler - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Lilliangina Quinones - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 29%

Billy Tighe and Kristine Reese - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 24%

Heidi Cline McKerley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 23%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Pam Duncan - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 32%

Laura King - MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 26%

Erin Ferrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 22%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Teresa Edwards - GEE'S BEND - Act1 Theater - 2021 23%

Ashley Elliott - DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 22%

Richard Frazier - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 21%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Susan Reid - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 40%

Cindy Reiser - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 29%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 10%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 27%

Bobby Johnston - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

Mason Wood - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 14%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brad Rudy - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 60%

Darrell Blalock - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 40%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mike Wood - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 22%

Mike Wood - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 19%

Michael Carver - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 15%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 28%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 28%

DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 16%



Best Musical (Professional)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 18%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 17%

INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 17%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Vanessa Shinault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 32%

Tsumari Patterson - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 27%

Gina Ann Riggs - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 20%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Janine Ayn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 16%

Kristine Reese - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 14%

Ellie Fishman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 12%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Meagan Graham - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 57%

Christine Fitzgerald - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 14%

Kristen Small - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 14%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Kayce Grogan-Wallace - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

L'Oreal Roache - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 13%

Billy Tighe - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Tonia Jackson - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 39%

Kiristin Jeter - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 26%

William DeMeritt - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 34%

PACKING UP POLLY - On Stage Atlanta - 2021 26%

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 25%



Best Play (Professional)

THE DIARIES OF ADAM & EVE - Atlanta Theatre-to-Go - 2021 30%

AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 25%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 20%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 31%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 26%

THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 16%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 20%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 19%

CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Patrick Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 37%

Holly Roberts - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 27%

Mike Clotfelter - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 23%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 58%

Todd Rosenthal - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 18%

Pamela Rodriguez-Montero - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 16%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tim Hinojosa - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 37%

Sophie Harmon - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 25%

Brenda Orchard - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Keith Bergeron - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 28%

Bobby Johnston - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 26%

Keith Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 23%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 30%

NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 25%

A TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 11%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 29%

BEST OF BROADWAY - Atlanta Lyric Theatre - 2021 19%

BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 19%



Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 36%

WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 34%

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - Theatre Macon - 2021 29%



Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 42%

NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 30%

LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 28%



Best Streaming Play (Professional)

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 29%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 27%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Wilson - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 20%

Jarius Cliett - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 19%

Joy Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lamont J. Hill - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

Grant Martin - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 16%

Jordan Wilkes - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Stephanie Zandra - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 25%

Jarius Cliett - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 16%

Fenner Eaddy - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Cynthia D Barker - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 45%

April Parker Jones - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 16%

Kristin Jeter - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 16%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Macon - 2021 47%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Macon - 2021 19%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - BK Productions - 2021 18%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 40%

WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 35%

A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 25%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Theatre Macon - 2021 39%

RECOMMENDED READING FOR GIRLS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 38%

ENCHANTED APRIL - Theatre Macon - 2021 23%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 48%

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 27%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 26%

