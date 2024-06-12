Video: Go Behind The Scenes For The Set Construction of THE PREACHER'S WIFE at Alliance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside the set construction process for The Preacher's Wife at Alliance Theatre in this all-new video.

THE PREACHER’S WIFE creative team is led by Tony Award-winning Director Michael Arden (Broadway: Parade; Alliance Theatre: Maybe Happy Ending) and award-winning Director and Alliance Theatre’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Regional: Toni Stone, Alliance Theatre: Furlough’s Paradise).

Penned by writer Azie Dungey and featuring music and lyrics by actor, writer, and producer Tituss Burgess, this sensational production promises an unmissable exploration of community, family and faith.

The cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE is led by NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Film: Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife; TV: Boston Public, Gray’s Anatomy; Broadway: Dreamgirls) as Marguerite Coleman; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (TV: Glee, Single Black Female, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, The Wiz Live!, West End: Dreamgirls) as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr (Hamilton) as Dudley.

