Two Holiday Concerts, Broadway Boys, And Theatre Showcases to be Presented at At ArtsKSU

Kennesaw State University's College of the Arts will complete the fall semester with several patron-pleasing performances. After watching "A Christmas Story" at least three times and shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, do something completely different and attend a variety of ArtsKSU events.

Start with the KSU Tellers Fall Showcase, Nov. 29-30. Tickets are $5 and available online. The Showcase, presented by the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies (TPS), features students' best solo performances from the fall semester. The nationally recognized student storytelling troupe gives students a chance to share who they are with audiences, in a fun, moving way.

"In my experience, my students' real lives are just as interesting as any character I've met in fiction. The Showcase allows them to command a room with stories that are personal to them, taking the audience on a journey of their own design. It is a thrilling evening of performance," says Dr. Charles Parrott, Director of the KSU Tellers and TPS faculty.

If plans for this holiday season don't include a trip to see a show or two in New York City, then make plans to see the Broadway Boys, Dec. 1-3. Tickets are $12-$20 and are available online or by calling 470-578-6650. Hosted by TPS, the Broadway Boys is a collection of singers from a variety of Broadway shows, such as Hamilton, Wicked, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES, Mamma Mia, and many more.

"The Broadway Boys add elements of pop, funk, and gospel to traditional musical theatre show tunes to create a whole new mashup and sound. Add choreography and charisma, and you have a dynamite attraction for audiences of all ages and identities. We hope you will join us," says Chuck Meacham, Chair of TPS.

Ring in the holiday season early with festive music, starting with the annual Bailey School of Music Holiday Concert on Dec. 3, with performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Popular across all ages, the Holiday Concert has become an annual tradition for many families. Tickets are $24-$30 (students $5) and are available online or by calling 470-578-6650.

This year's concert will include lesser-known pieces as well as crowd-pleasing favorites. Dr. David T. Kehler will conduct the KSU Wind Ensemble in a Symphonic Prelude on "Adeste Fidelis," followed by "A Home Alone Christmas" and "Sleigh Ride." KSU Chorale, Treble Choir, and Men's Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Samuel Miller and Dr. Kelly Clark, will fill KSU's Morgan Concert Hall with songs like "Riu, Riu, Chiu," "Kindle the Taper," "A Hymn to the Virgin," and "Children, Go Where I Send Thee" before performing the moving piece "Ave Marie."

The KSU Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Nathaniel F. Parker, will perform "Farandole," "Festival Sounds of Hannukah," and the Concerto Suite from "Polar Express." Finally, all the choirs combine to perform "Joy to The World."

Need even more holiday tunes? Attend the KSU Community & Alumni Choir (KSUCAC) Holiday Concert on Sat., Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Founded by Interim Associate Dean Dr. Leslie J. Blackwell, the KSUCAC provides choral opportunities for its approximate 100 members. Made up of KSU faculty and staff members, KSU alumni, and members of the local communities, the Choir comes together each season to share the joy of music with the public. Tickets are $7.50 to $17.50 (including fees) and are available online or by calling 470-578-6650.

Finally, enjoy a laugh or two with the K.I.S.S. Fall Improv Showcase Dec. 9-10. This evening of improv performances by student members of K.I.S.S. ("Keep It Simple, Stupid") are on the fly-and often side-splittingly funny, surprising, and/or just plain fun. Tickets ($5) are available at the door only.

Learn more about Kennesaw State University College of the Arts. Buy tickets online or call 470-578-6650.