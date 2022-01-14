Tim Stoltenberg Named Artistic Director Of Dad's Garage Theatre

Dad's Garage has announced that Tim Stoltenberg has been named as the new Artistic Director of the theatre.

Previous to this, Tim served as Interim Artistic Director, stepping in to lead the company after Jon Carr (former Artistic Director) left the company in December 2020 to become the Executive Producer at The Second City in Chicago. After seeing Tim's commitment to advancing Dad's Garage during this time of great change, the board was excited to move him from interim to a permanent position.

During his time as Interim Artistic Director, Tim led the company through one of the most challenging times in its history. His successes include spearheading outdoor drive-in improv shows, as well as the return of indoor staged programming and mounting a production of Dad's Garage's beloved Invasion: Christmas Carol.

"I feel so fortunate to have this time at Dad's Garage and I look forward to upholding our artistic goals: supporting artists as they discover, grow, and fail. That's what Dad's Garage does -- it unites people in laughter, in failure, in a shared experience, in positive connection with strangers," said Stoltenberg. "I feel that anytime a group of people can come together and unite in something positive, the whole is improved -- even for just those few moments of laughter. To be part of the reason people are laughing together, united together, is the most rewarding and humbling feeling I know. That's why I do what I do"

Tim previously worked with Dad's from 02'-'08 as Ensemble member, director, teacher, and Improv Director, where he helped to create original improv formats and scripted shows. Tim also worked with: The Academy Theatre, The Center for Puppetry Arts, The Alliance, Laughing Matters, Agatha's Dinner Theatre, Synchronicity Theatre, and Jewish Theatre of the South. Tim worked with The Second City in Chicago from '09-'14 as a member of the Touring Company, teacher, and actor in co-productions with The Goodman Theatre (Chicago) and Playhouse in the Park (Cincinnati). In Chicago, Tim performed at iO, The Annoyance, and many other venues.

Tim continued to work with The Second City in L.A., where he taught and performed at their Hollywood location. Tim has been seen in commercials for Southwest Airlines, Comcast, and Dollar Shave Club as well in TV shows Chicago Fire, Sirens, and Army Wives. Tim continues to book acting gigs for commercials.

Dad's Garage Theatre is an ensemble-based, community-driven theatre specializing in improv and scripted comedy. As Artistic Director, Tim works in collaboration with our performers to come up with programming for our stage, festivals, special events, and online content. Shows are developed based on input and feedback from the Dad's Garage ensemble of performers and artists; the Artistic Director facilitates the process of bringing our artists' ideas to life.

