Theatrical Outfit To Open Season 49 With THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Theatrical Outfit will launch its 49th season with a new production of The Glass Menagerie, running October 29–November 23, 2026, at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s in Atlanta. Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece will return to the Atlanta stage with an electric new vision directed by Artistic Director Matt Torney.

The cast will feature Atlanta and Broadway favorite Terry Burrell (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) as Amanda Wingfield, alongside Devon Hales (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Laura, Stephen Ruffin (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Tom, and Matt Mercurio (The Wolf at the End of the Block) as Jim, the Gentleman Caller.

“This play broke my heart when I first saw it as a teenager, but it also dazzled me with its cleverness and creativity,” said Torney. “Returning to The Glass Menagerie as an adult is a bittersweet experience. Williams captures themes of loss and longing, of dreams unfulfilled, and the tender connections between human souls. That’s why the play continues to move audiences across generations.”

The creative team includes dramaturgy by Addae Moon, scenic design by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, costume design by April Andrew Carswell, wig design by Antoinette Black, lighting design by Ben Rawson, composition and sound design by Kendall Simpson, and properties design by Caroline Cook. Lexi McKay will stage manage.

The Glass Menagerie runs October 29–November 23, 2026, at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Single tickets and season packages are on sale now at theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678-528-1500.