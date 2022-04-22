The Springer Theatre For The Very Young Series Presents APRIL SHOWERS

The Springer Theatre for the Very Young production of April Showers opens April 23 and runs through May 1 at the Springer Opera House. The series produces developmentally appropriate, immersive, and educational theatrical shows for children ages zero through 5 years and their caregivers.

April Showers is the story of two unlikely friends, Sprout, a late blooming flower and Buzzy Bee. The story starts with the celebration of Pollination Day, a holiday where pollinators and plants honor their special relationship. Through nurturing their friendship, Sprout and Buzzy Bee help each other grow to be their best selves while also teaching the audience how plants grow. Along the way, Sprout and Buzzy Bee encounter friends including a Garden Gnome, Mr. Sun, Jose the Hose, wiggly earthworms, the Fancy Flowers and more. Audience members will get a chance to plant their very own seed to take home along with other interactive activities in McClure Theatre Courtyard prior to each show.

Each Springer Theatre for the Very Young production is a new original work with a socio-emotional goal and features young actors from the Springer Theatre Academy. During the three week rehearsal, the entire cast, along with the show director, write the script, create choreography, and block the show together. The process allows the young actors to learn the devised approach of producing a show from start to finish.

"Our social and emotional goals for April Showers are kindness and friendship," states show director, Meagan Cascone. "Kindness helps us make friends and friendship helps us grow. Buzzy and Sprout learn how powerful it is to be kind to others even if they aren't kind to you. They learn that having a good friend by your side makes all the difference."

Pre-show activities will take place in McClure Theatre Courtyard located on 1st Avenue, located around the corner from the main entrance to the Springer Opera House. The show will be held in the Actor's Arena inside McClure Theatre. Performances are on April 23 and 30 at 10:00 and 12:30 pm, and April 24 and May 1 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices are $15.00 for adults, $12.00 for children over 3, and $10.00 for children under 3. Tickets can be purchased online at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688.