The Shakespeare Tavern® Hosts the Premiere Production of THE WAKE, A New Play With Old Irish Songs in May

Vynnie Meli always wanted to go to an Irish wake, so she wrote one. With traditional Irish drinking songs along with Scott Depoy's beautifully authentic music, the brilliant actor/musicians make this show a happy homage to the joyous spirit and camaraderie of the Irish. It'll take you on some surprising and surprisingly poignant turns.

Vynnie Meli, playwright, believes "You can't not be happy listening to Irish music. So, when I hear Scott Depoy and this delightful cast start in with their harp, pipes, mandolin, banjo, bodhran and guitars - joy."



Finneas O'Conner has left the party. His old cronies gather one last time to raise a glass to their friend. They'll share more laughs, sing more songs and settle more scores. Nobody has more fun at a wake than the Irish.

In one traditional Irish song, Tim Finnegan's friends are at his wake. In all the carrying on by his friends, his wife - and his girlfriends - a raucous brawl erupts. Somebody's drink goes flying. Irish whiskey splashes over the body and POOF! Old Tim comes back to life. That old song was a celebration of life, death and resurrection. Today, there'd be a very different reaction.

The illustrious cast plays traditional Irish songs you know and love - and some untraditional ones you'll cozy up to. These are going to be some lively evenings at the Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern - on the stage and in the audience. You don't have to wear your Sunday best, but a thick skin might come in handy.

Performances are Sunday evenings, May 8, 15 and 22 at 7:30 at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, https://tinyurl.com/theirishwake. The warm, convivial atmosphere of this venerable Atlanta theater is the perfect vibe for this show, making this the ideal place for the premiere production. You'll want to come early and grab a table. The food is good and the bar is stocked. We expect some of you to sing along, because we know we won't be able to stop you. Sláinte!