The Lee Boys Head to Elm Street for June Concert

On June 22nd the distinct and spirited family of six, The Lee Boys, cruise over to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series. The ninth installment in the inaugural outdoor concert series displays the unique form of Gospel music combined with a hard-driving, blues-based beat.

Labeled as one of America's finest "sacred steel" ensembles, it is no surprise "their energy and passion are contagious" and "they will undoubtedly move you-it's impossible to sit still," (Elmore Magazine). Their drive for music and the Gospel binds this family of six: Alvin Lee (guitar), Derrick Lee, and Keith Lee (vocals) with their nephews, Alvin Cordy Jr. (7-string bass), Earl Walker (drums), and Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel). Each member began training and making music around the age of seven in the House of God Church they attended in Perrine, Florida, so their musicianship and fiery passion are sure to keep feet tapping and the audience moving.

Hailing from Miami, The Lee Boys have traveled to festivals throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia to bring their sound to over 750,000 music fans. They have collaborated with impressive artists such as Allman Bros. Band, B.B. King, Black Crowes, John Legend and The Roots. More so, a dynamic performance at Bonnaroo in 2008 led The Lee Boys to NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien and to be the subject of a Florida PBS documentary. "They're a fun, electrifying band that explores the relationship between religion and music," comments Brian Gamel, Elm Street's Production Manager. "They want to involve the audience and utilize their music to improve the lives of others. They want to make sure the audience is having as great of a time as they are." In May the group released a live album with M.C. Records, a label nominated for multiple Grammys, so the audience can expect a plethora of energy and fresh tracks.

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30pm. The Lee Boys are appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that features a sound quite like no other in the area. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:

Saturday June 22nd - 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage)

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage)

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage)

Reserved Gold Seat

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket)





