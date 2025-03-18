The Fest For Beatles Fans Returns To New Jersey This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An annual tradition for 51 years, The Fest For Beatles Fans, will return to Jersey City at the Hyatt Regency on the Hudson March 28, 29 and 30 where fans of the Fab Four come together to celebrate everything about the lads from Liverpool who changed music history forever! Tickets to ride are on sale now.

The Fest brings together Beatles fans from around the world for three days of meet & greets with the stars, Beatles tribute concerts all day and night, film screenings, art and photography exhibits, memorabilia auction, fan contests, and the international Beatles collectible marketplace. Dozens of Beatles authors, podcasters and scholars join in lively panel discussions throughout the weekend in multiple forums. Fans gather for impromptu Beatles jams in the hotel lobby all weekend long where guests of all musical abilities can join in singing and playing the songs of The Beatles.

Special Guests include founding member of The Yardbirds and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Jim McCarty, who toured with The Beatles and played with legends Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton; Simon Kirke, drummer of Bad Company, Free, and Ringo's All Starr Band; saxophone legend Phil Kenzie, who played on The Beatles Let It Be album, Paul McCartney's Wings Band on The Run & George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, John Lennon's Imagine and Plastic Ono Band, as well as The Eagles, David Bowie and other rock icons; Gary Burr, longtime collaborator and songwriter with Ringo as well as Carole King and other music stars, and author of his memoir, Reunion: A Rock and Roll Fairy Tale; Colin Hanton, drummer of The Quarrymen, the pre-Beatles band that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison in the late 50s, actor Eddie Deezen, who co-starred in Steven Spielberg's first executive produced film, “I Wanna To Hold Your Hand.”

There's plenty of live music all weekend long. Liverpool, The Fest band since 1979, rocks the house with nightly Beatles concerts featuring Drew Hill, Glen Burtnik, John Merjave & Chris Camilleri, and all-star jams as the special guests take the stage. The Friday night dance party concert kicks off with rising stars The Black Ties, The Taxmen, and Andrew Weiss & Friends plus Main Stage matinees by The Weeklings & Cellophane Flowers. The Apple Jam Stage features nonstop local up-and-coming talent, playing a vast array of Beatles interpretations.

Q104.3's Ken Dashow returns for his 25th year as Master of Ceremonies, along with co-MC Tom Frangione of The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM. It's non-stop fun as Jersey City becomes Liverpool for the weekend.

Film screenings include "Pre FAB!” the story of early Beatles in Liverpool, presented by co-writers Colin Hanton (founding member of John Lennon's pre-Beatles group, The Quarrymen) and Colin Hall (official steward of John Lennon's childhood home, Mendips); special showing of The Rutles' “All You Need Is Cash” as Rutle Neil Innes's widow Yvonne Innes joins us with her new autobiography Dip My Brain in Joy: A Life with Neil Innes; with more films & rare footage to be seen!

Founded in 1974 by Mark Lapidos, The Fest remains the largest and longest running celebration of The Beatles anywhere in the world. There is no better place for the band's fans to enjoy and celebrate the group's unyielding popularity.

With estimated sales of more than one billion physical and digital units sold worldwide, and a record 20 number-one U.S. Chart hits, The Beatles are the best-selling band of all time. They are also the most influential and groundbreaking musical artists ever and the revolution they began all those years ago still captures our imagination and has inspired generations of fans. The band even won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance for their new song Now and Then in 2025!

Comments