The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Presents THE TEMPEST This November

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents The Tempest, November 5-27, 2022. Directed by Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth

Shipwrecked after a violent storm, little do the survivors know that they have landed on an enchanted isle controlled by Prospero the magician, and is full of sprites and other extraordinary creatures. Prospero's magic can do many things, but will it mend a family feud and set Ariel and Caliban free? Come and see what fantastical events will be.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday November 13, 2022

Dramatis Personae

Prospero- Jeff Watkins

Ariel - Amanda Lindsey McDonald

Miranda - Jasmine Renee Ellis

Caliban - Justin Walker

Antonio - Mary Ruth Ralston

Ferdinand - Daryel T Monson

Trinculo - O'Neil Delapenha

Stephano - Cory Phelps

Alonso - David Rucker III

Sebastian - Barry Westmoreland

Gonzalo - Al Stilo

Iris/Shape - Amy Duffy

Ceres/Shape - Kati Grace Brown

Juno/Shape - Robyn Rogers

Adrian/Shipmaster - Chelcy Cutwright

Francisco/Boatswain - Kevin Roost

Understudies: Adam King, Patty de la Garza

Twelve years before the play begins, Antonio, helped by the King of Naples, Alonso, usurped his brother Prospero's dukedom of Milan and put Prospero and his child Miranda to sea in a rotten boat. They reached a far-off island where Prospero resorted to the books on magic that a loyal lord, Gonzalo, had sent with him. He freed Ariel, an "airy spirit" whom the dead witch, Sycorax, had imprisoned in a cloven pine, and he attempted to educate the witch's son, the deformed Caliban. When Caliban sought to assault Miranda, Prospero made him into his servant.

Prospero tells the story to his daughter just after the raising of a magical storm that has cast upon the island Alonso and Antonio with Alonso's son Ferdinand, his brother Sebastian, and attendant lords. Ariel leads Ferdinand to Prospero's cell; there the youth falls in love with Miranda, and Prospero sets him to the hardest of menial tasks. The King (Act II) believes that Ferdinand is drowned; Antonio and Sebastian plan to murder Alonso, but thanks to the invisible Ariel, the deed is prevented. Stephano and Trinculo, Alonso's butler and jester, are involved drunkenly with Caliban.

Aided by Ariel (Act III) Prospero uses his magic art to baffle the royal party. Agreeing to the betrothal of Miranda and Ferdinand, he summons a masque for them (Act IV). Later (Act V) he decides to abandon his revenge, to forgive his enemies, and break his magic staff. Then he reveals himself, demands back his dukedom, shows Ferdinand at chess with Miranda, sets Ariel free, and speaks a wistful epilogue before sailing home.

Shakespeare has obeyed the "unities" here: the action of The Tempest is on a single day and in the same place.