The 2025 Essential Theatre Festival Returns to 7Stages This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Essential Theatre Festival will return to 7Stages Theatre from August 8â€“31, featuring a robust lineup of readings, showcases, and productions that highlight Georgiaâ€™s vibrant playwriting community. Now in its 26th year, the Festival continues to champion new work by local playwrights and deepen its legacy as a launchpad for nationally recognized talent.

The centerpiece of the 2025 Festival is the World Premiere of A Very Special Hospital by Matt Hoffman, winner of this yearâ€™s Essential Theatre Playwriting Award. A surreal comedy inspired by Hoffmanâ€™s own experiences as a critical care physician, the play explores absurd humor and profound human connection through a deeply personal family story. A Very Special Hospital opens August 8 and runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for four weeks.

Additional programming will spotlight the work of 16 Georgia playwrights through readings and staged showcases on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday afternoons. The lineup includes everything from debut 10-minute plays to encore presentations of previously acclaimed works such as Amina McIntyreâ€™s How to Make a Home, recently seen in a metro-wide tour with Out of Hand Theater, and Kate Crabtreeâ€™s Someone Elseâ€™s Child, which earned both the Atlanta Fringe Audience Choice and Homegrown awards earlier this summer.

Since 1999, Essential Theatre has produced more than 40 World Premieres and helped launch the careers of prominent playwrights including Topher Payne and Lauren Gunderson. The 2025 Festival carries that tradition forward with 26 performances over four weeks in Atlantaâ€™s Little Five Points neighborhood.

For tickets, performance schedules, and more information, visit www.EssentialTheatre.com.