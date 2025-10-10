TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to be Presented at Savannah Rep This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savannah Repertory Theatre will present Tiny Beautiful Things, adapted by Nia Vardalos from the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, running October 30 – November 9, 2025. Directed by The Rep's Artistic Director Natasha Drena, this heartfelt and deeply human play invites audiences into the world of empathy, resilience, and the healing power of shared stories.

Based on Strayed's popular “Dear Sugar” advice column, Tiny Beautiful Things brings compassion, humor, and raw honesty to the stage. At its core, the play asks what it means to be human, how we connect through vulnerability, and how stories can guide us through life's most difficult moments.

The production stars Karla Knudsen as Sugar, with Faith Harrison, Chelsea Jensen, and Nathan Turner as Letter Writers whose heartfelt questions bring the story to life.

The production team includes Tom Haverdeane (Scenic & Lighting), Tanya Bishop (Costumes), Claudia Martinez (Sound), and Glenda Lanier (Props), whose combined artistry brings the world of Tiny Beautiful Things to life.

As part of the production, Savannah Rep will launch its “Dear Savannah” campaign, inviting community members to submit letters reflecting on their own questions, struggles, and moments of beauty. Selected letters will be shared with the artistic team during rehearsals and displayed in the theatre lobby, creating a living dialogue between the play and Savannah's own stories. Letters can be sent to natashadrena@savannahrep.org and will remain anonymous.