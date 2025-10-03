THE HEART SELLERS Atlanta Premiere to Open Horizon Theatre 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Horizon Theatre will launch its 2025–26 season this fall with the Atlanta premiere of The Heart Sellers, presented in partnership with East by Southeast. The production will run October 10–November 9, 2025, at Horizon’s Inman Park venue.

Set on Thanksgiving in 1973, The Heart Sellers tells the story of Jane, a young woman from Korea, and Luna, an immigrant from the Philippines, as they navigate new lives in America. What begins as a kitchen mishap soon becomes a funny and heartfelt evening of honesty, laughter, confessions, and the forging of an unexpected friendship. The play is a sharp, tender comedy about identity, connection, and finding community when you need it most.

The Horizon Theatre production will star Michelle Pokopac (The Game, The Wolves) as Jane and will be directed by guest director Michelle Chan, who recently helmed Suh’s The Chinese Lady at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

The Heart Sellers will run October 10–November 9, 2025, at Horizon Theatre (Inman Park, Atlanta). Tickets and more information are available now.