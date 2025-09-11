THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Returns To Savannah This September In Partnership With Asbury Memorial Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savannah Performance Alliance will present The 24 Hour Plays®: Savannah on Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27, 2025, now in partnership with Asbury Memorial Theatre (1008 E. Henry St). This whirlwind theatrical event brings together artists from across Savannah’s vibrant performance community for a high-wire act of creativity: writing, directing, rehearsing, and performing six entirely new plays in only 24 hours.

The process begins on the evening of Friday, September 26, when participating writers, directors, and performers—including talent seen at Savannah Stage Company, Savannah Music Festival, and Savannah Theatre—will form teams and begin crafting their scripts. Less than a day later, on Saturday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m., audiences will gather at Asbury Memorial to see the results in a one-night-only showcase of six world-premiere plays.

Tickets are $10, with all proceeds benefiting Savannah Performance Alliance and its mission to support Lowcountry artists and performance companies. Tickets can be purchased online at Humanitix.

“This event represents the best of what our community can achieve when artists come together to take bold risks,” said Chris Bass, Executive Director of Savannah Performance Alliance. “We can’t wait to see what magic unfolds onstage this year.”

This year’s participants include award-winning local writer and professor DH Rousseau and award-winning screenwriter and playwright Rick Garman. The production team includes Bass alongside SPA Managing Director Gwen Leahy and consulting producers Rick Garman and Ryan McCurdy of Kinetic Stages.

Founded in 1995 in New York City, The 24 Hour Plays® has become a global theatrical movement, uniting artists to create new works under extreme time constraints. Since its debut in Savannah in 2020, the event has quickly become a highlight of the city’s cultural calendar, building community and sparking collaborations among local performers and creators.