Synchronicity Theatre's Bold Voices production of Legacy of Light will run March 18 - April 10, 2022.

Two women scientists from different worlds - France in the 1700s and modern-day New Jersey - share the common bonds of motherhood, ambition, balance, and love. This relevant and contemporary comedy takes us through the science of planets, dark matter, philosophy, and fertility, as it explores what women contribute to the worlds of science and family. Legacy of Light juxtaposes the story of Emilie du ChÃ¢telet, a mathematician, scientist, and lover of the great 18th-century philosopher Voltaire, who became unexpectedly pregnant at 42, and that of a 21st-century physicist desperately trying to conceive a child.

Karen ZacarÃ­as is one of the most produced playwrights in the nation. She is one of the inaugural Resident Playwrights at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, and is a core founder of the LATINX THEATRE COMMONS. She is the founder of Young Playwrights' Theater, an award-winning theater company that teaches playwriting in Washington, D.C. public schools.

The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Sarah Elizabeth Wallis as Emilie, Reese Smith as Voltaire, Haliya Roberts as Olivia/Wet Nurse, Josh Brook as Peter/Mons. Du Chatelet, Benedetto Robinson as St. Lambert/Lewis, and Lizzy Liu as Pauline/Millie. Emily Nedvidek is the female swing and Paul McClain is the male swing.

The show will be directed by Synchronicity Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Rachel May. Set design is by Gabrielle Stephenson, costume design is by Jordan Jaked Carrier, lighting design is by Elisabeth Cooper, sound design is by Kacie Willis, props design is by Chase Weaver, video design is by Kimberly Binns, fight and intimacy direction is by Kristin Storla, technical direction is by Rachel Graf Evans and Amber Brown is the Assistant Director.

Individual tickets start at $25. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.