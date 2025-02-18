Synchronicity Theatre To Host 2025 WOMEN IN THE ARTS AND BUSINESS LUNCHEON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Synchronicity Theatre will host its annual fundraiser â€“ 2025 Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon -onÂ Wednesday, April 25, 2025, from 11:15am to 2:00pm.Â

This popular luncheon brings together Atlanta's business leaders with performing artists to discuss relevant issues, including cultural value-shifts, life/work balance, how Atlanta's ecology is evolving, and the place for arts in our community's future. The event joins artists and business leaders in an informative and lively panel discussion along with a unique silent auction, networking with peer and potential customers, and a gourmet lunch â€“ all to benefit Synchronicity Theatre. Besides contributing to the robust discussion of economic development in our community, it is a fantastic opportunity to network with fellow Atlanta business community members.

This year's theme - Thriving Together: Atlanta Women Take the Stage- explores how women leaders in our community lean on each other and help shine a spotlight on their peers. We have a fantastic slate of honorees and panelists this year:Â Stephanie Owens, Executive Director of National Black Arts Festival and Michelle Pokopac, Co-Founder of East by Southeast and actress representing the arts community; representing the business community on the panel are Kerri Sauer, Managing Director of Sia Partners and Suzette LeSane, Senior Vice President, Global Housing Executive at Assurant and President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter.

Our two esteemed honorees this year are: Jane Woodruff Blount of Warner Bros Discovery for contributions to the business community and Sue Schroeder of CORE Dance and DanceATL for arts contributions. The panel will be moderated by Synchronicity Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Rachel May.

Corporate sponsorship levels can be found at auctria.events/WIABL25. Support levels range from $1500 to $7500. Current sponsors include KPMG; Warner Bros. Discovery; Mary Anne Walser, Realtor, with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby'sÂ International Realty; Alston & Bird; Federal Home Loan Bank Atlanta; Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Assurant; and Delta Community Credit Union, among others. With the unique focus on incorporating arts into economics, this event is a great place to be inspired and to network with fellow Atlanta business community members and make long-lasting connections.

There will also be a silent auction running from Friday, April 18th at noon until the end of the event on Wednesday, April 23rd. Items can be bid on by downloading the AuctriaÂ app, or by following the link provided when the auction is launched atÂ auctria.events/WIABL25.The public and event participants can bid on a variety of new experiences, VIP packages, and unique items.Â Â

For more information, please contact Stephanie Galer at 404.974.3291 or development@synchrotheatre.com.

