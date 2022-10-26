Steven Etienne Stars In City Springs Theatre Comapny's IN THE HEIGHTS
In The Heights runs through November 6, 2022 at the City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs, GA.
Steven Etienne (A Jazzman's Blues, Newsies, After Midnight) stars in City Springs Theatre Company's production of IN THE HEIGHTS, which runs until November 6, 2022.
From the Tony, Pulitzer and Grammy award-winning creator of HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
Etienne shines in the ensemble as one of the many colorful characters in the world of In The Heights.New Jersey native, Steven Etienne is a multi-faceted performer who has worked in music videos, regional theatre, commercials, voiceover, television, & film. He has starred in a plethora of productions some of which include Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix), After Midnight (Norwegian Cruise Line), & Newsies (Gateway Playhouse). Now an Atlanta resident, Etienne is thrilled to delve into the thriving local theatre scene.
