Spotlight: THE THIN PLACE at Actor's Express

Everyone who ever died is still here – and Linda says she knows how to talk to all of them. Maybe you can too if you listen, if you really listen. In this startling thriller by the celebrated playwright of The Christians and A Doll’s House Part 2, Actor’s Express transforms into an intimate, eerie séance in which the truth burrows into the “thin place,” the delicate boundary between our world and the next.

"The Thin Place" at Actor's Express runs from October 2-26, 2025 with performances on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM.