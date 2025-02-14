Spotlight: MARIE ANTOINETTE at Actor's Express

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queen Marie Antoinette is a product of unadulterated extravagance and indulgence. However, things turn sour when the royal family’s popularity plummets and salacious rumors about Marie clang through the streets of France to the thrum of revolution; the clinking of crystal glasses devolves into the clatter of the guillotine. In this hilarious and audacious take on history’s most provocative icon, this young queen’s survival will hardly be a piece of cake.

"Marie Antoinette" by David Adjmi and directed by Donya K. Washington is produced by Actor's Express in partnership with Oglethorpe University. "Marie Antoinette" runs from February 6th through February 23rd, and is performed at the Conant Performing Arts Center.

Comments