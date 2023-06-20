Sofi Tukker, Elderbrook & More Set for Imagine Music Festival 2023 Phase Two Lineup

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has revealed the phase two lineup for its 2023 edition returning to Kingston Downs, GA from September 14-17. These additions create the artist lineup for one of festival season's most anticipated experiences, where interactive adventure meets world class electronic music headliners, unique art installations, wellness programming, and a vibrant fan community at one of the World's most scenic camping venues.

Imagine's foundation continues to be rooted in curating world class electronic music lineups year after year, with the 2023 edition presenting its most powerful offering to date. Over four days and nights, attendees will be treated to over 100 artists spread across four stages.

With its phase two lineup, Imagine takes its already stellar collection of back to back sets to another level, adding a first ever b2b festival set from iconic bass music producers Subtronics and Ganja White Night. In addition to their headlining set, Slander Presents: Before Dawn will see the Gud Vibrations label heads play a second techno-flavored set. Other phase two highlights include a Hybrid Set from energetic jungle-pop and house duo Sofi Tukker, live acts such as multi-instrumentalist Elderbrook and production duo Kasablanca, rising house hitters Nostalgix, Deeper Purpose, and Matt Sassari, the hard-hitting sounds of Marauda and Mersiv, and sentimental electro pop duo Telykast among others.

This comes in addition to a lineup already led by some of the scene's most celebrated names like HypnoVision label head Rezz, Black Book Records boss Chris Lake, floor-filling tech house sensation John Summit for an Off The Grid takeover, and a Sunset Set from Australian tech house king Dom Dolla. Additional highlights include a special performance from dubstep icon Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, the inimitable live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic, emotionally-charged producers Dabin and Said The Sky's collaborative Dab the Sky, star Brazilian producer Vintage Culture, and the transcendent productions of Jade Cicada.

In true Imagine fashion, fans can expect a slew of rare back to back sets they won't be able to see anywhere else. These head to head throwdowns include Dillon Francis and bass music breakout Knock2, the heavier frequencies of NGHTMRE and Diesel aka the larger than life Shaquille O'Neal, and HE$H teaming with Level Up for a bass and dubstep floor shaker.

Imagine has always been an incubator for artists who have risen from the ranks of Atlanta's electronic music scene and those of its surrounding states. Among the highlighted local acts are Monstercat's Leah Culver, American techno upstart Sam Wolfe, underground bass producer Meduso, multi-genre producer Subrinse, Terminal Underground's Galo, Purified Records' JD Farrell and many more acts from around the region.

Fans can also join Imagine's Thursday Pre-Party takeover by emerging star ISOxo for one of the first exclusive performances of the rising producer's debut album 'kidsgonemad!' hosted by Brownies & Lemonade and featuring additional performances from Ninajirachi, Squired, Stooki Sound, Villa, and a live set from dance trio Wavedash. This year for the first time, the party will be exclusive for all campers with early arrival.

Pool Parties will be held Saturday and Sunday featuring sets from Dombresky's Disco Dom alias and Never Dull on Saturday. In addition, the heavier bass frequencies of Kai Wachi and Ruvlo will take over on Sunday. Renowned record label Monstercat, Brownies and Lemonade, and John Summit's Off The Grid will also host their own stage for the first time at the festival.

With its combination of undisturbed woodlands, sprawling grass fields, nature trails, and riverfront access, last year's newly debuted venue location of Kingston Downs proved to be the ideal match for Imagine's creative utopia. The family-owned and operated 5,000+ acre property is situated on the Etowah River, conveniently located a few miles outside of Rome, GA, and just 45 minutes north of metro Atlanta. It's the perfect setting for festival goers to chart their own adventure, where opportunities to explore are boundless.

Immersive entertainment and thought provoking experiences await Imagine's dedicated community and new-comers alike. Attendees can get lost in transformative workshops focused on topics like yoga, flow arts, meditation, consciousness, mindfulness, art, and more. Fans can also check out on-site art from visionary artists, live painters and muralists, participate in outdoor games and activities like cornhole, witness the visual spectacle of cirque acts, and grab food and refreshments from some of the best local festival food and nationally touring vendors.

In Madeleine Goodhand, Co-Founder of Imagine Festival's own words, "Imagine Festival was founded with a simple but powerful belief - that through the transformative power of music, art, and community, we can ignite the imagination and inspire positive change in the world where our dreams become a reality. It's a celebration of creativity, diversity, and possibility, and I am constantly in awe of the incredible energy and passion that our attendees bring to the event. Together, we are building a vibrant community, one beat, one brushstroke, and one moment at a time."

For those who want the most extraordinary Imagine Festival experience - look no further than Imagine's VIP and PLATINUM level ticket options. With VIP, fans can enjoy the luxury of expedited entry, premium restrooms, shaded VIP areas, and exclusive vendors. Additional VIP Areas include the Oceania VIP Club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP Pool Access and more. The PLATINUM VIP Pass takes the elevated experience even further, with a newly added perk of unlimited access to the Platinum Viewing Deck featuring an open bar with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks all weekend long.

GA, VIP, and PLATINUM ticket tiers are available now at Click Here. Fans can also purchase various camping options including GA CAR, VIP CAR, and PREMIUM which includes RVs, Pre-Set Tents, Hotels and Shuttles. Other add-ons include the Thursday Early-Arrival and Pre-Party Pass, Saturday and Sunday Pool Party passes, and Parking passes.

Imagine Music Festival is an 18+ event.

Imagine Music Festival 2023 Lineup



Big Gigantic

Chris Lake

Dab The Sky

Dillon Francis b2b Knock2

Dom Dolla (Sunset Set)

Jade Cicada

John Summit

NGHTMRE b2b Diesel

Rezz

Slander

Sofi Tukker (Hybrid Set)

Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night

Svdden Death: Into The Inferno

Vintage Culture

Elderbrook

Boombox Cartel

Cloonee

Detox Unit

Dombresky

Dr. Fresch

The Floozies

Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)

Marauda

Matroda

Mersiv

Zomboy

Bonnie x Clyde

Cassian

Crankdat

Eazybaked

HE$H b2b Level Up

JVNA

Kasablanca

Nurko

Spencer Brown

Trivecta

Slander Presents: Before Dawn

A Hundred Drums

Bad Snacks

Barnacle Boi

Brothel

Celo

Deadcrow

Deeper Purpose

DRINKURWATER

Emorfik

Heyz

Hi I'm Ghost

Layz

Leah Culver

Matt Sassari

Modapit

Nala

Nostalgix

Paraleven

ShockOne

Skeler

Telykast

Tripp St.

VNSSA

Whipped Cream

Azella

Bryan Softwell

Cut N Sew b2b Tiddy

Dangeruss

Djedi

Focuss

Frisbae

Galo

Ghost Lotus

Kavent G

Machaki

MC Word

Meduso

Midnite Panda

Otica

Pryzms

Sam Wolfe b2b JD Farrel

Seeing Double

Subrinse

Taylorlace

Zubah

Stage Takeovers By

Brownies & Lemonade

kidsgonemad!

Monstercat

Off The Grid

Thursday 9/14 Pre Party Hosted By Brownies & Lemonade

ISOxo presents kidsgonemad!

Ninajirachi

Squired

Stooki Sound

Villa

Wavedash

Saturday 9/16 Pool Party

Dombresky Presents: Disco Dom

Never Dull

Sunday 9/17 Pool Party

Kai Wachi

Ruvlo