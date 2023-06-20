Sofi Tukker, Elderbrook & More Set for Imagine Music Festival 2023 Phase Two Lineup

Over four days and nights, attendees will be treated to over 100 artists spread across four stages.
Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has revealed the phase two lineup for its 2023 edition returning to Kingston Downs, GA from September 14-17. These additions create the artist lineup for one of festival season's most anticipated experiences, where interactive adventure meets world class electronic music headliners, unique art installations, wellness programming, and a vibrant fan community at one of the World's most scenic camping venues.
Imagine's foundation continues to be rooted in curating world class electronic music lineups year after year, with the 2023 edition presenting its most powerful offering to date. Over four days and nights, attendees will be treated to over 100 artists spread across four stages.
With its phase two lineup, Imagine takes its already stellar collection of back to back sets to another level, adding a first ever b2b festival set from iconic bass music producers Subtronics and Ganja White Night. In addition to their headlining set, Slander Presents: Before Dawn will see the Gud Vibrations label heads play a second techno-flavored set. Other phase two highlights include a Hybrid Set from energetic jungle-pop and house duo Sofi Tukker, live acts such as multi-instrumentalist Elderbrook and production duo Kasablanca, rising house hitters Nostalgix, Deeper Purpose, and Matt Sassari, the hard-hitting sounds of Marauda and Mersiv, and sentimental electro pop duo Telykast among others.
This comes in addition to a lineup already led by some of the scene's most celebrated names like HypnoVision label head Rezz, Black Book Records boss Chris Lake, floor-filling tech house sensation John Summit for an Off The Grid takeover, and a Sunset Set from Australian tech house king Dom Dolla. Additional highlights include a special performance from dubstep icon Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, the inimitable live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic, emotionally-charged producers Dabin and Said The Sky's collaborative Dab the Sky, star Brazilian producer Vintage Culture, and the transcendent productions of Jade Cicada.
In true Imagine fashion, fans can expect a slew of rare back to back sets they won't be able to see anywhere else. These head to head throwdowns include Dillon Francis and bass music breakout Knock2, the heavier frequencies of NGHTMRE and Diesel aka the larger than life Shaquille O'Neal, and HE$H teaming with Level Up for a bass and dubstep floor shaker.
Imagine has always been an incubator for artists who have risen from the ranks of Atlanta's electronic music scene and those of its surrounding states. Among the highlighted local acts are Monstercat's Leah Culver, American techno upstart Sam Wolfe, underground bass producer Meduso, multi-genre producer Subrinse, Terminal Underground's Galo, Purified Records' JD Farrell and many more acts from around the region.
Fans can also join Imagine's Thursday Pre-Party takeover by emerging star ISOxo for one of the first exclusive performances of the rising producer's debut album 'kidsgonemad!' hosted by Brownies & Lemonade and featuring additional performances from Ninajirachi, Squired, Stooki Sound, Villa, and a live set from dance trio Wavedash. This year for the first time, the party will be exclusive for all campers with early arrival.
Pool Parties will be held Saturday and Sunday featuring sets from Dombresky's Disco Dom alias and Never Dull on Saturday. In addition, the heavier bass frequencies of Kai Wachi and Ruvlo will take over on Sunday. Renowned record label Monstercat, Brownies and Lemonade, and John Summit's Off The Grid will also host their own stage for the first time at the festival.
With its combination of undisturbed woodlands, sprawling grass fields, nature trails, and riverfront access, last year's newly debuted venue location of Kingston Downs proved to be the ideal match for Imagine's creative utopia. The family-owned and operated 5,000+ acre property is situated on the Etowah River, conveniently located a few miles outside of Rome, GA, and just 45 minutes north of metro Atlanta. It's the perfect setting for festival goers to chart their own adventure, where opportunities to explore are boundless.
Immersive entertainment and thought provoking experiences await Imagine's dedicated community and new-comers alike. Attendees can get lost in transformative workshops focused on topics like yoga, flow arts, meditation, consciousness, mindfulness, art, and more. Fans can also check out on-site art from visionary artists, live painters and muralists, participate in outdoor games and activities like cornhole, witness the visual spectacle of cirque acts, and grab food and refreshments from some of the best local festival food and nationally touring vendors.
In Madeleine Goodhand, Co-Founder of Imagine Festival's own words, "Imagine Festival was founded with a simple but powerful belief - that through the transformative power of music, art, and community, we can ignite the imagination and inspire positive change in the world where our dreams become a reality. It's a celebration of creativity, diversity, and possibility, and I am constantly in awe of the incredible energy and passion that our attendees bring to the event. Together, we are building a vibrant community, one beat, one brushstroke, and one moment at a time."
For those who want the most extraordinary Imagine Festival experience - look no further than Imagine's VIP and PLATINUM level ticket options. With VIP, fans can enjoy the luxury of expedited entry, premium restrooms, shaded VIP areas, and exclusive vendors. Additional VIP Areas include the Oceania VIP Club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP Pool Access and more. The PLATINUM VIP Pass takes the elevated experience even further, with a newly added perk of unlimited access to the Platinum Viewing Deck featuring an open bar with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks all weekend long.
GA, VIP, and PLATINUM ticket tiers are available now at Click Here. Fans can also purchase various camping options including GA CAR, VIP CAR, and PREMIUM which includes RVs, Pre-Set Tents, Hotels and Shuttles. Other add-ons include the Thursday Early-Arrival and Pre-Party Pass, Saturday and Sunday Pool Party passes, and Parking passes.
Imagine Music Festival is an 18+ event.
Big Gigantic
Chris Lake
Dab The Sky
Dillon Francis b2b Knock2
Dom Dolla (Sunset Set)
Jade Cicada
John Summit
NGHTMRE b2b Diesel
Rezz
Slander
Sofi Tukker (Hybrid Set)
Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night
Svdden Death: Into The Inferno
Vintage Culture
Elderbrook
Boombox Cartel
Cloonee
Detox Unit
Dombresky
Dr. Fresch
The Floozies
Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)
Marauda
Matroda
Mersiv
Zomboy
Bonnie x Clyde
Cassian
Crankdat
Eazybaked
HE$H b2b Level Up
JVNA
Kasablanca
Nurko
Spencer Brown
Trivecta
Slander Presents: Before Dawn
A Hundred Drums
Bad Snacks
Barnacle Boi
Brothel
Celo
Deadcrow
Deeper Purpose
DRINKURWATER
Emorfik
Heyz
Hi I'm Ghost
Layz
Leah Culver
Matt Sassari
Modapit
Nala
Nostalgix
Paraleven
ShockOne
Skeler
Telykast
Tripp St.
VNSSA
Whipped Cream
Azella
Bryan Softwell
Cut N Sew b2b Tiddy
Dangeruss
Djedi
Focuss
Frisbae
Galo
Ghost Lotus
Kavent G
Machaki
MC Word
Meduso
Midnite Panda
Otica
Pryzms
Sam Wolfe b2b JD Farrel
Seeing Double
Subrinse
Taylorlace
Zubah
Stage Takeovers By
Brownies & Lemonade
kidsgonemad!
Monstercat
Off The Grid
Thursday 9/14 Pre Party Hosted By Brownies & Lemonade
ISOxo presents kidsgonemad!
Ninajirachi
Squired
Stooki Sound
Villa
Wavedash
Saturday 9/16 Pool Party
Dombresky Presents: Disco Dom
Never Dull
Sunday 9/17 Pool Party
Kai Wachi
Ruvlo
