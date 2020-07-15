Singer-Cellist Shana Tucker Presents Outdoor Concert

Prior to her 7:30pm concert on July 25th as part of the Lantern Series, join Elm Street Cultural Arts Village and musician Shana Tucker for a conversation on the role race plays in the music, arts, and culture communities at 5:00pm on the Elm Street Event Green in Downtown Woodstock. Shana's melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop, and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul™ for the outdoor concert series. This facilitated conversation is courtesy of South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts.

This will be a community-invited discussion that is free to attend in hopes of creating dialogue and understanding. The Elm Street Event Green is an open-air space and both events will have socially-distant precautions in place. This conversation and dialogue will focus on the singer-songwriter-cellist's experience playing a historically classical instrument as a Black artist, how and why representation matters, and "how essential it is for all of us to be courageous in our conversations as we seek to better understand one another and share this world," as Tucker explains. The panel will include members of Tucker's ensemble for the evening: Nick Rosen, pianist; Justin Varnes, drums; and Robby Handley, bass, with members of Elm Street's administrative and community outreach staff.

Touted by JazzTimes Magazine as a jazz talent "...whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible..." Shana's style and sound has been described as a blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell, and Tracy Chapman, with an efficient complexity that is reminiscent of Bill Withers. She also devotes a considerable amount of her time to working with students in schools & universities, community centers and summer camps throughout the year as part of her mission to promote arts education programming for students of all ages.

"We are proud to bring a musical pioneer to the Lantern Series," Elm Street's Production Manager Brian says. "Shana Tucker has found a new style of music, Chamber Soul, that has the musical excellence of a true classical sound mashed up with all of the emotions and power behind soul music." Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street's Executive Director, expresses that this concert could not have come at a better time for the community. "Shana's style has deep roots in two very different cultures and that blending is the togetherness we need as a community."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, June 27th at 7:30pm. Shana Tucker is appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that is intimate, improvisational, and unique. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Official protocols and procedures can be found at elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go.

The performance and outreach event are funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and Georgia Council for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the concert is rain or shine. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:

Saturday July 25th

Community Conversation - 5:00pm, Free

Concert - 7:30pm, Ticketed

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage/Center)

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage/Center)

Reserved Gold Seat

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket)

Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St. Woodstock, GA 30188

Call 678.494.4251 for More Information

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You