Savannah Rep To Present World Premiere of Lee Osorio's PRISONTOWN

Savannah Rep will present the world premiere of Prisontown, written by and starring Lee Osorio. Prisontown first received developmental support from the Alliance Theatre’s Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab and has been through several workshops and staged readings before the final workshop production in 2023 through the New Orleans Tennessee Williams Festival. This production is directed by Lauren Emily Morris and will open on Friday, May 10th and run through Sunday May 19th.

The play follows a Writer's journey, haunted by a mysterious sense of unease, as he embarks on a literal and figurative quest back to his once-thriving hometown of Lumpkin, Georgia. Now in decline, the town's survival hinges on the presence of one of the country's most infamous federal immigration detention centers. As he navigates his past and present, he confronts the harsh realities that challenge his understanding of home and identity.

Prisontown will be performed at The Rep - Downtown (402 E Broughton Street). Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. General Admission is $40 and Senior/Military tickets are $35. Tickets are now on sale at http://savannahrep.org.

The production is stage managed by Génesis Pérez, lighting design by Tinna Rivera, sound design by Claudia Jenkins Martinez, costume coordination by Glynnis Leach, set design by Shelby Lutz, and projection design by Milton Cordero.

Natasha Drena is the Producing Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop is Founder & General Manager and Stephen Plunk is 2024 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is Savannah’s flagship regional theatre and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.