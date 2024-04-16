SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Comes To Center For Puppetry Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunny day! Sesame Street the Musical is coming to the Center for Puppetry Arts this summer. The musical made its world premiere with two sold-out Off-Broadway runs in 2022 and 2023, and is presented by Rockefeller Studios, a leader in quality family entertainment, and Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind the iconic “Sesame Street” television series. Sesame Street the Musical will begin performances on June 5, 2024, and run until August 4, 2024. Tickets are currently on sale at puppet.org/programs/sesame-street-the-musical.

“There is only once place in Atlanta that seemed a natural fit to bring The Muppets from Sesame Street to the stage – and that's the Center for Puppetry Arts,” says the show's creator, Jonathan Rockefeller. “We cannot wait for Sesame Street the Musical to take up residency here, and eagerly await our fans' reactions when Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, and their other furry friends grace the Atlanta stage.”

“The Center for Puppetry Arts is thrilled to partner with Rockefeller Productions to bring Sesame Street the Musical to Atlanta!” says Executive Director Beth Schiavo. “As the home of the largest collection of Jim Henson puppets in the world, the Center is the perfect venue for guests to experience this incredible musical and to see iconic Sesame Street characters on display in our museum.”

“It's the summer of Sesame Street!” said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships, Sponsorship and Themed Entertainment. “As we've done for the last 53 years, we're so excited to continue sharing the laughter, song, and joy of Sesame Street with all of our littlest friends, families and fans.”

The musical features beloved Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, and more – in their original puppet forms – singing both classic songs from the long-running children's TV series in the U.S., as well as new songs written for the production by songwriters Tom Kitt (Almost Famous), Tony nominee Helen Park (KPOP), and Nate Edmondson.

For more information about Sesame Street the Musical, please visit sesamestreetmusical.com.

For more information about the Center for Puppetry Arts, please visit puppet.org. To reach their box office, call 404-873-3391 or email tickets@puppet.org.

About the Show

THE MONSTER HIT RETURNS! Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites as they will appear onstage

in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun

for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at sesameworkshop.org.