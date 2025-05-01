Rome International Film Festival to Return in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Continuing traditions born in the heart of historic Rome, Ga., the 22nd Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is set for Nov. 6 - 9, 2025, and will again feature a curated lineup of film premieres, celebrity appearances and thought-provoking discussions.

An open filmmaker call for entries and attendee early day passes are now available leading up to the festival. RIFF is a celebration of cinema, culture and storytelling, now expanding into a year-round series of community-centered, near-monthly events counting down to the big weekend in November.

"We're already busy building a dynamic lineup for the 2025 Rome International Film Festival with more than 750 entries anticipated by our summer entry deadlines," said RIFF Creative Director Seth Ingram. "Simultaneously, our expanding scheduled series of community film events taking place now through the autumn provide everyone an opportunity to engage and discuss cinema while learning about popular and educational films."

Spring/Summer Lineup

• Encore presentation of "Free for ALL: Inside the Public Library" documentary in partnership with the Sara Hightower Cedartown Library May 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• "Moana 1: The Singalong" fundraiser screening at The Historic DeSoto Theatre May 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the opening film for the Toles, Temple & Writing Family Fun Films series

• "Moana 2" presented as part of the Toles, Temple & Wright Family Fun Film series presented by RIFF and DeSoto June 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• "The Big Lebowski" special presentation of the popular Coen Brothers feature-as part of the Toles, Temple & Wright Family Fun Films series-at DeSoto Theatre July 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• "Free Halloween Fun: The Great Pumpkin" the famous CBS children's special featuring the animated characters of "Peanuts" at DeSoto Theatre Oct. 31 at 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

• Scary Halloween Feature (Film Title TBA) on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• "The Sound of Music" as part of Toles, Temple & Wright Family Fun Films series at DeSoto Theatre Dec. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RIFF is well-known for showcasing breakthrough artists, from local Georgians to international filmmakers, including Burt Reynolds, Ethan Hawke, Danielle Deadwyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Filmmakers interested in entering their work in RIFF should follow the guidelines via FilmFreeway at the RIFF page, FilmFreeway.com/RIFF. The regular deadline is May 18, with extended deadline options ending Aug. 17. RIFF enjoys five-star reviews for the festival's strong quality, value, communications, hospitality, networking and overall as rated by 60 past participating filmmakers.

Presentation and award categories include narrative feature, narrative short, international (non-USA, non-Canada) short, Latin, documentary feature, animated, and "horror-messed up-after-dark-schlock-something completely different." The festival also presents the Shay Bentley Griffin Award for best acting performance, and special jury awards. In 2025, RIFF will continue traditions established in 2023 by presenting the Flannery O'Connor Award for storytelling.

"This festival ... in this town ... amazing! The people in Rome, Georgia, are why we make films," said Ethan Hawke during his live Q&A during the 2023 Rome International Film Festival when Hawke and his daughter Maya shared the O'Connor Award honors for the Georgia author-centric film "Wildcat."

RIFF includes several anticipated filmed-in-Georgia premieres presented at The Historic DeSoto Theatre , and legacy screenings to be announced. Panels include themes such as Latin Filmmakers, podcast production, documentary planning and production, and presentations from renowned actors and industry figures. The festival also includes live music performances in downtown Rome and nearby neighborhoods.

Day passes ranging from $65 to $140, and weekend passes from $125 to $250, are now available at RIFFGA.com, offering different ticket options to suit every film lover's festival experience. Stay up to date with the latest announcements and event details and join RIFF in celebrating the magic of storytelling at the 22nd Rome International Film Festival.

About Rome International Film Festival

Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is a 501c3 non-profit organization located in Northwest Georgia. RIFF welcomes films and filmmakers from around the globe to share the art of independent film with regional audiences, to entertain and enlighten festival attendees, to provide filmmakers with the opportunity for professional networking and development, and to encourage cultural tourism and film industry development in Rome, Ga., and the surrounding area.

