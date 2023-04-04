Rezz, Chris Lake, Slander & More Join the Lineup for 2023 Imagine Music Festival

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 edition returning to Kingston Downs, GA from September 14-17. One of the summer festival season's most anticipated experiences, Imagine promises an interactive wonderland replete with electronic music's most in-demand headliners, art installations, wellness programming, and a vibrant community at one of North America's most picturesque camping venues.

Imagine's foundation continues to be rooted in curating world class electronic music lineups year after year, with the 2023 edition presenting its most powerful offering to date. Over four days and nights, attendees will be treated to over 100 artists spread across four stages.

This year's lineup is led by some of the scene's most celebrated names such as HypnoVision label head Rezz, Black Book Records boss Chris Lake, renowned electronic duo and Gud Vibrations leaders Slander, floor-filling tech house sensation John Summit for an Off The Grid takeover, and a Sunset Set from Australian tech house king Dom Dolla. Additional highlights include a special performance from dubstep icon Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, the mind-splitting sonics of Zomboy, the inimitable live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic, a DJ set from Middle Eastern production duo Infected Mushroom, emotionally-charged producers Dabin and Said The Sky's collaborative Dab the Sky, and the transcendent productions of Jade Cicada.

In true Imagine fashion, fans can expect a slew of rare back to back sets they won't be able to see anywhere else. These head to head throwdowns include Dillon Francis and bass music breakout Knock2, the heavier frequencies of NGHTMRE and Diesel aka the larger than life Shaquille O'Neal, and HE$H teaming with Level Up for a bass and dubstep throwdown.

The billing continues with melodic bass favorite Nurko, Aussie exports ShockOne and Skeler, and bass music powerhouse Whipped Cream. The lineup's depth is further cemented by internationally-recognized hip-hop and Latin-influenced producer Boombox Cartel, DJ/producer and vocalist duo Bonnie x Clyde, trap heavyweight Crankdat, and Terminal Underground leader Matroda.

Familiar house music favorites include star Brazilian producer Vintage Culture, groove-driven hitmaker Dombresky, the meteoric Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, forward-thinking house innovator Dr. Fresch, Rose Avenue and Afterlife favorite Cassian, and progressive house producer Spencer Brown.

The next generation will also be on display from the likes of emerging house sensation VNSSA, multi-instrumentalist producer Bad Snacks, the darker stylings of bass duo Hi I'm Ghost, melodic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JVNA, and other rising names including Layz, A Hundred Drums, Emorfik, Paraleven, Eazybaked, and more.

Fans can also join Imagine's Thursday Pre-Party takeover by emerging star ISOxo for one of the first exclusive performances of the rising producer's debut album 'kidsgonemad!' hosted by Brownies & Lemonade and featuring additional performances from Ninajirachi, Squired, Stooki Sound, Villa, and a live set from dance trio Wavedash. This year for the first time, the party will be exclusive for all campers with early arrival.

Pool Parties will be held Saturday and Sunday featuring sets from Dombresky's Disco Dom alias and Never Dull on Saturday plus Dillon Francis' deeper house alias DJ Hanzel and Nala on Sunday. Renowned record label Monstercat, Brownies and Lemonade, and John Summit's Off The Grid will also host their own stage for the first time at the festival.

With its combination of undisturbed woodlands, sprawling grass fields, nature trails, and riverfront access, last year's newly debuted venue location of Kingston Downs proved to be the ideal match for Imagine's creative utopia. The family-owned and operated 5,000+ acre property is situated on the Etowah River, conveniently located a few miles outside of Rome, GA, and just 45 minutes north of metro Atlanta. It's the perfect setting for festival goers to chart their own adventure, where opportunities to explore are boundless.

Boundless immersive entertainment and thought provoking experiences await Imagine's dedicated community and new-comers alike. Attendees can get lost in transformative workshops focused on topics like yoga, flow arts, meditation, consciousness, mindfulness, art, and more. Fans can also check out on-site art from visionary artists, live painters and muralists, participate in outdoor games and activities like cornhole, witness the visual spectacle of cirque acts, and grab food and refreshments from some of the best local festival food and nationally touring vendors.

In Madeleine Goodhand, Co-Founder of Imagine Festival's own words, "Imagine Festival was founded with a simple but powerful belief - that through the transformative power of music, art, and community, we can ignite the imagination and inspire positive change in the world where our dreams become a reality. It's a celebration of creativity, diversity, and possibility, and I am constantly in awe of the incredible energy and passion that our attendees bring to the event. Together, we are building a vibrant community, one beat, one brushstroke, and one moment at a time."

For those who want the most extraordinary Imagine Festival experience - look no further than Imagine's VIP and PLATINUM level ticket options. With VIP, fans can enjoy the luxury of expedited entry, premium restrooms, shaded VIP areas, and exclusive vendors. Additional VIP Areas include the Oceania VIP Club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP Pool Access and more. The PLATINUM VIP Pass takes the elevated experience even further, with a newly added perk of unlimited access to the Platinum Viewing Deck featuring an open bar with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks all weekend long.

GA, VIP, and PLATINUM ticket tiers are available now at Click Here. Fans can also purchase various camping options including GA CAR, VIP CAR, and PREMIUM which includes RVs, Pre-Set Tents, Hotels and Shuttles. Other add-ons include the Thursday Early-Arrival and Pre-Party Pass, Saturday and Sunday Pool Party passes, and Parking passes.

Imagine Music Festival is an 18+ event.

Imagine Music Festival 2023 Phase 1 Lineup

Big Gigantic

Chris Lake

Dab the Sky (Dabin b2b Said The Sky)

Dillon Francis b2b Knock2

Dom Dolla (Sunset Set)

Jade Cicada

John Summit

NGHTMRE b2b Diesel

Rezz

Slander

Svdden Death: Into The Inferno

Vintage Culture

Boombox Cartel

Cloonee

Detox Unit

Dombresky

The Floozies

Dr. Fresch

Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)

Matroda

Zomboy

Bonnie x Clyde

Cassian

Crankdat

Eazybaked

HE$H b2b Level Up

JVNA

Nurko

Spencer Brown

Trivecta

A Hundred Drums

Bad Snacks

Celo

Deadcrow

Drinkurwater

Emorfik

HEYZ

Hi I'm Ghost

Layz

Paraleven

ShockOne

Skeler

VNSSA

Thursday Preparty Hosted By Brownies & Lemonade

ISOxo presents kidsgonemad!

Ninajirachi

Squired

Stooki Sound

Villa

Wavedash

Saturday & Sunday Pool Parties

Dombresky Presents: Disco Dom

DJ Hanzel

Nala

Never Dull

Stage Takeovers By

Brownies & Lemonade

kidsgonemad!

Monstercat

Off The Grid