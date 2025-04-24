Review: THE RESERVOIR at Alliance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by Jack Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler, the three-theatre, co-production, world-premiere of THE RESERVOIR arrives on the heels of its presentation as a finalist for the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. Alliance Theatre, the Denver Center Theatre Company, and The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles have combined efforts to support this new story THE DENVER POST calls "remarkably layered and intricate" and the playwright charming its audiences with perfect "timing, wit, and emotional frankness.” The RESERVOIR runs on the Herts Stage, March 29 – May 4, 2025.

THE RESERVOIR is a story about a young adult who has lost his impetus to thrive without his severe substance dependencies. After dropping out of NYU, he returns home to Denver hoping to pull himself together—but staying sober proves harder than he thought. He finds connection and purpose stumbling alongside his grandparents in Jazzercise classes at the JCC, awkward memory games, and health food interventions as well as surprising lessons from the stories of his past.

THE RESERVOIR cast features the exceptional Joyce Cohen, Mark Kincaid, Rodney Lizcano, Vanessa Lock, Lori Wilner, and Peter Van Wagner. Each actor brings a pitch-perfect blend of comedic timing, emotional depth, and unshakable chemistry with Philip Schneider, who plays a narrating Josh, with alluring authenticity.

Although the stage is sparce, from the moment the lights come up, the world, feels fully realized, tactile, and teetering beautifully between reality and memory. THE RESERVOIR creative team includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer Sara Ryung Clement, Lighting Designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Designer Michael Costagliola, Assistant Director Jayla Dyas, and Associate Sound Designer Jake Eisner.

"I set out to write a drama about dementia science and ended up with a semi-autobiographical comedy about recovery, family, memory, and Jazzercise,” says playwright Jack Brasch. “Whoops!"

Photo: Greg Mooney

