ROCK OF AGES Comes to Woodstock Arts Theatre

Rock of Ages, the high‑octane, nostalgia‑filled jukebox musical set on the Sunset Strip, is coming to Woodstock Arts Theatre from Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 27.

Experience a blast of 1980s rock hits-from Styx and Journey to Bon Jovi and Whitesnake-as the story follows Drew, a rock‑aspirant janitor, and Sherri, a small‑town bus‑hopping dreamer, navigating ambition, love, and LA's flashiest nightclub scene. Complete with wicked humor, epic anthems like "Nothin' But a Good Time," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," and "The Final Countdown," and over‑the‑top charisma, this production promises big hair and bigger heart.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: Fri, July 11 @ 7:30 PM - reception to follow

Additional evening shows: July 18 & 25 @ 7:30 PM

Matinees: July 12 @ 2:30 PM; July 13 @ 5:00 PM

ASL‑interpreted performance: July 19 @ 7:30 PM

Closing performance: July 27 @ 2:30 PM

Venue: Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock, GA 30188 woodstockarts.org.

Creative Team: Directed and choreographed by Madison Montgomery with music direction by Lucas Tarrant. Featuring a talented ensemble including Scott Lakey as Drew, Gracie McMillan as Sherri, and Chris Keil as rock god Stacee Jaxx.