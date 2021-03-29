Podcast: Craig A. Meyer on How Tony Awards Voting Works, Audra McDonald, and More on THE BROADWAY GINGER

There are few experiences that bring people together quite like sharing moments of live theatre.

In the latest episode of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, host Sally Fuller continues her conversation with special guest Craig A. Meyer to revisit some of the best performances he saw during his 20 years as a Tony Awards voter. Yes, the words "Audra" and "Norbert" are said, and we discover that though Sally and Craig saw the same show a couple months apart, they witnessed very different versions of John Larroquette.

Check out the full episode!

Listen to the first half of the conversation, "#23: Almost Craig A. Meyer I - Behind the Tony Awards."

About: One minute you're an outspoken Actors' Equity Association member, and the next you're a councilor shaking things up in AEA and voting for the Tony Awards. That is, if you're Craig A. Meyer. Today, host Sally Fuller is joined by the triple-threat whose mile-long resume includes Broadway, Disney, and a 20-year stint as a Tony voter. Dive in with us as Meyer reveals how he ended up touring the world as "Almost Elton John," why he did not vote for The Lion King to win Best Musical, and what it takes to tell a great story on stage. Check out our show notes for bonus content on TheBroadwayGinger.com!

This episode pair marks the conclusion of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST's second season, "Name-Dropping Broadway," which has included a mix of musical deep-dives with guest-hosts and interviews with special Broadway guests including Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Isabella Russo, and Luca Padovan.

The BGP team will take a gap week and return on April 12 with their third season.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is a humorous lovenote to Broadway for theatre nerds by theatre nerds. Aimed at celebrating and maintaining a cultural appreciation for musicals and their history, this season sees host Sally Henry Fuller and a guest host discussing the people who built and are building the American musical theatre in the "Name-Dropping Broadway" series. Join the conversation every Monday.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but I'm here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.