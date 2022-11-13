Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre to Present RENT At 7 Stages This Holiday Season
The production opens December 23 and runs through January 21.
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT at Atlanta's 7 Stages opening December 23 and running through January 21. RENT shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon.
Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.
RENT will feature Grant McGowen as Roger, Mikaela Holmes as Mimi, Ian Cole as Tom Collins, Layne MacPherson as Mark, Alfonso Lora as Angel, Kenedi Deal as Maureen, Vallea E. Woodbury as Joanne, LeRell Ross as Benny, and an ensemble featuring Sarah Hofaker, Tyrell Ruffin, Rachael Simpson, Keenan Green, Nichole Marie Turner, and Leo Ebanks. The production team includes, Book, Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Musical Arrangements by Steve Skinner, Original Concept/Additional Lyrics by Billy Aronson, Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements by Tim Weil, Dramaturg by Lynn Thomsonmik, Director Grant McGowen, Music Director Dr. John Williams, Stage Manager, Kelley Jordan, Asst. Stage Manager Kenneth Jackson, Choreographer Mikaela Holmes, Costume Designer Alfonso Lora, Lighting Designer Jack Sharp, Technical Director Noah Auten, and Projection Design by Kimberly Nwokorie.
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre continues to bring exciting new works to Atlanta, after residing in metro-area for the past 12 years. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in great acting. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO most recently presented Larson's other musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, to sold out houses in their black box theater in Atlanta.
For tickets and information: www.pnotheatre.org
