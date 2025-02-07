Photos: MARIE ANTOINETTE At Actor's Express

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor’s Express kicks off its 37th season with its fourth co-production with Oglethorpe University: David Adjmi’s hilarious satire Marie Antoinette. Check out photos from the show.

Queen Marie Antoinette is a product of unadulterated extravagance and indulgence. However, things turn sour when the royal family’s popularity plummets and salacious rumors about Marie clang through the streets of France to the thrum of revolution; the clinking of crystal glasses devolves into the clatter of the guillotine. In this hilarious and audacious take on history’s most provocative icon, this young queen’s survival will hardly be a piece of a cake.

Stepping into the role of Queen Marie Antoinette herself is Atlanta favorite Alexandra Ficken (AE’s Red Speedo, Appropriate; Alliance Theatre’s Hand to God; Horizon Theatre’s Grand Concourse). This ensemble cast also consists of AE vets Tyshawn Gooden (Mercury, Cabaret), Brandy Bell (Oh, To Be Pure Again), Matthew Busch (Mercury, The Flower Room, The Thrush & The Woodpecker) and Donna Lobello (Mercury). Actor’s Express and Oglethorpe University are thrilled to highlight five Oglethorpe students including Tatum McBride, Brandon Holman, Chris Kesserwani and Kate Hunter.

Marie Antoinette premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2012 and then went on to have productions at the American Repertory Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre and the Soho Repertory Theatre. Time Out New York hailed Adjmi’s Marie Antoinette saying, ““David Adjmi’s jagged yet elegant historical riff…This tough-minded play doesn’t offer a middle path…Adjmi complicates the satire by imbuing his doomed protagonist with intellectual vibrancy and genuine compassion.”

Marie Antoinette will have previews on February 6 and 7 at 7:30 PM, and opens February 8 at 8:00 PM. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets start at $50 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

