Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE ROCKET MEN at Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre has announced its upcoming production of The Rocket Men by Crystal Skillman, launching October 10, 2025. Check out promo photos of the cast!

The production is part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere in partnership with Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre (Indianapolis, IN) and Angels Theatre Company (Lincoln, NE).

Told with theatrical boldness and historical bite, The Rocket Men explores a little-known corner of the American space program. Six women embody former Nazi scientists who fled Germany and found refuge—and power—in North Alabama. As they recount the rise of rocketry in America, the play challenges audiences to consider who gets written into history, and at what cost.

“As a granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, this story shook something loose in me,” said Rachel May, Synchronicity’s Artistic Director and director of the production. “Crystal’s script is sharp, surprising, and full of theatrical invention. It reclaims the lost voices of women erased by war and science alike, and asks us to reimagine what patriotism really looks like.”

This marks Synchronicity Theatre’s fifth NNPN Rolling World Premiere and continues the company’s commitment to bold new work that centers women’s voices and challenges audiences to think deeper. The Breman is one of the production’s Community Partners.

The cast will feature Atlanta-based artists Laura Boston Edwards, Amelia Fischer, Imani Joseph, Gillian Rabin, Suzanne Roush, and Vallea E. Woodbury. The creative team includes scenic design by Gabrielle Stephenson, costumes by Hollis Smith, lighting by Elisabeth Cooper, sound by Claudia Jenkins Martinez, projections by Amanda Sachtleben, and props by Tierney Breedlove. Swing actors include Irene Polk and Maya Kelch, with stage management by Cloud Cruz.

Tickets are $25–$45 and are available at synchrotheatre.com. Special “Adventurer” tickets are available for $10 at every performance. All performances will take place at Synchronicity Theatre, One Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 102, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford



The Cast of ALL THE ROCKET MEN

