Photo Flash: Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Pay A Visit To D.A.T.E.

Article Pixel Sep. 26, 2019  

On Wednesday September 25, local Atlanta school DeKalb Academy of Technology and the Environment, Inc., also known as D.A.T.E., got their Golden Ticket! Cast members from the Broadway tour of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (currently playing the Fox Theatre until September 29 as the first show of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Atlanta season) participated in a special Q&A with a group of drama students, including those who performed in the school's own production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory last spring.

Cast members James Young (Grandpa Joe) and Jen Malenke (Grandma Josephine) answered questions about being on Broadway and their experiences in Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, as well as gave some insider tips for aspiring actors. D.A.T.E is a STEM AdvancEd accredited school providing educational programming to its students and the community.

Many of the kids want to go into theater when they grow up, so these students were given a "Golden Ticket" opportunity to talk firsthand with Broadway professionals and interact directly with the cast members.

