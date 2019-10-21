Photo Flash: Georgia Ensemble Theatre Presents NIGHT MUST FALL

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, continues its 27th season this October-November with Night Must Fall, a chilling experience just in time for the spooky season of the year. The production will be directed by Shannon Eubanks and run October 24th through November 10th, 2019, at the company's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

When Dan, a charming, smooth-talking hotel bellhop arrives unexpectedly at elderly Mrs. Bramson's woodland bungalow, he soon ingratiates his way into her life - and that of her beautiful niece Olivia. But when a local woman goes missing and rumors of a murder begin to surface in the house, fingers begin to point towards the handsome young Dan. Has the past finally caught up with Dan, and could he really be capable of murder? As the police close in, and with the press baying for blood, is anyone safe?

This psychological thriller has all the tension, atmosphere and suspicion of the best mysteries from master playwright Emlyn Williams that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

It's frightening to think what a face can hide, and in the chilling Night Must Fall that's exactly the case. The play was first performed in 1935, when the lead character of Dan was played by the playwright himself. Along with his writing, Williams also had Broadway success as an actor in a solo performance as Charles Dickens, and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for A Boy Growing Up in 1958. There have been three film adaptations of this classic play.

The cast of Night Must Fall features Susan Shalhoub Larkin (Stranger Things on Netflix, You Can't Take It With You at GET), Christina Leidel making her GET debut, Jonathan Horne* (The Elephant Man, Romeo and Juliet at GET), Eliana Marianes (Reykjavik at Actor's Express), Doyle Reynolds (Book of Will at Theatrical Outfit), Joanna Daniel (Calendar Girls at GET), Rebecca Botter (GET debut), Joe Sykes* (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at GET).

Ticket prices for Night Must Fall start at $29. Book early for best prices. (Senior/Student discounts available for select performances). Groups of 10 or more are welcome, with great discounts available. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.





