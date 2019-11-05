Out Of Box Theatre Will Present THE GROWN UP

Sometimes it seems as if our lives are flying by in an instant. And for 10 year old Kai in Out of Box Theatre's production of The Grown Up, it literally is. Kai and a time-traveling talisman together create a theatrical tour-de-force in an impressionistic, free-associating series of narrative vignettes written by Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright, Jordan Harrison (Marjorie Prime, Maple, and Vine).

The Grown-Up is a fable about the elusive quality of time-a perception that intensifies with age-and about the power of imagination. Touching on stories by Hans Christian Anderson and others, Harrison interrogates the eerie yet familiar sensation of feeling like you've disappeared into a land behind a mirror; where the person staring back at you seems like your child self, but with the weight of age and personal experience beginning to cloud the image in front of you.

This funny, moving, and magical comedy-drama is directed by Atlanta playwright, actor and director Topher Payne, 2018 Georgia Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and features the dynamic ensemble cast of Pat Young, Parris Sarter, Audrae Peterson, Bob Smith, Eric Lang and Andy Stanesic.

The Grown Up runs November 8-17 with Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday shows at 8:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $22 general seating. Call 678.653.4605 or go to www.outofboxtheatre.com for more information.





