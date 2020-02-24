Merely Players Will Present GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

There are no punches pulled in Merely Players Presents' (MPP) upcoming production of David Mamet's GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS. It is MPP's third full-length production of its inaugural season. Mounted in the round, this 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winner seats all playgoers ringside to experience the backroom machinations of a real estate sales force driven to fraud, thievery, and betrayal by the twin engines of the economy - fear and greed.

Considered Mamet's masterpiece, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS is a bucket-list role for actors of all stripes. More than thirty actors from across the Metro Atlanta region trekked to Doraville last November to audition. "There was definitely an abundance of riches," recalled director Steve McElroy of the caliber of talent who auditioned. "We certainly ended up casting the best of the best - of the best."

For ticket information visit their website at www.merelyplayerspresents.com

Show Information:

The Cast:

Michael Miller - Shelley Levene

Greg Fitzgerald - John Williamson

Phil Keeling - Dave Moss

Glenn Allen - George Aaronow

Phil Mann - Richard Roma

Michael Stephenson - James Lingk

Lee Buechele - Baylen

Run Dates:

March 6th - March 22nd

Fridays and Saturdays @ 8:00 pm

Sundays @ 7:00 pm

This presentation of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS will be performed at 5797 New Peachtree Road, Doraville, GA 30340





