Marietta Theatre Company To Present DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS In November

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC) will open its 2025–26 season with the hit musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, running November 6–15, 2025, at Theatre in the Square, located at 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.

Based on the 1988 film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows two charismatic con men whose attempts to swindle a wealthy heiress on the French Riviera spiral into an outrageous contest of wit, charm, and deception. The musical, known for its clever score and irresistible humor, offers audiences a stylish and mischievous escape — the perfect kickoff to the holiday season.

Directed by Maxim Gukhman, with music direction by Joanna Johnson and choreography by Paige McCormick, the production features one of MTC’s most dynamic creative teams to date. It also marks the company’s largest crew in its history, employing 15 local artists, technicians, and designers alongside a 14-person cast.

Adding a romantic note behind the scenes, Gukhman and McCormick are not only creative collaborators but also husband and wife, reuniting professionally for the first time since meeting while working in cruise ship entertainment. Similarly, Production Manager Chance Harbin and Stage Manager Michael Stewart, who are also partners, bring their shared artistry and precision to this lively production — making Dirty Rotten Scoundrels a true labor of love both on and off the stage.

Rated PG-13 for adult themes and language, the production promises a sharp, sophisticated night of laughter and music for audiences looking for an evening of escapist fun.