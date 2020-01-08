Magnum Opus Theatre to Present ABI'S CHOICE

Village Theatre and the Magnum Opus Players and Magnum Opus Theatre present Abi's Choice.

Starring (in alphabetical order) Jaime Andrews, Curt Bonnem, Michael Ewing, Gillie Fitz, Matt Fowler, David Lee Garver, Amanda Miller, and Jennifer Shumaker

Directed by Ty Donaldson / Created by Joe Jordan and Vanessa Claire Stewart

WHERE:

Village Theatre, 349 Decatur Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312

WHEN:

7:30pm on Saturdays in February 2020, from 02/01/20 - 02/29/20

ADMISSION:Tickets are $10, visit www.villagecomedy.com or call 404.688.8858

Magnum Opus continued to run for almost a decade as a stand-alone show, with a rotating repertoire of amazingly ridiculous (and real) scripts. "ABI'S CHOICE," centers around popular novelist Abi's forthright sexual exploits and her ever expanding circle of lovers -- all of whom want to marry her -- culminating in Abi having to make a choice.. or is the choice made for her? You'll have to see in ... MAGNUM OPUS THEATRE: "ABI'S CHOICE."

JAIME ANDREWS (Abi/Producer) is best known for her 5 years as a comedic commentator on "TruTV's World's Dumbest..." Jaime can also been seen in over 3 dozen commercials, Amazon's "Good Girls Revolt" and the forthcoming "Greenland" with Gerard Butler. She has performed in 3 Hollywood and NYC Fringe winning shows, including her own play "Cookie and the Monster."

TY DONALDSON (Director/Producer) A graduate of Bard College, N.Y., Mr. Donaldson has produced, directed and acted in Theatre, TV, short films, and feature films in NY, LA and now ATL for over thirty years. He was a founding member of the Theatrical Producer's League of Los Angeles (Secretary and Board of Directors) and was producing director for the Greenway Court Theatre for three years. His Theatre Directing and Producing credits include over 20 plays at Greenway Court Theatre and three years as Producer for the Los Angeles Drama Critic Awards (LADCC).





