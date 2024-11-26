MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS Comes to Out Front Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out Front Theatre Company will ring in the holiday season with the hilariously campy MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS by Ryan Landry, running December 12-22, 2024, a manic mashup of an Agatha Christie mystery and a classic Christmas story.

"The World's Foremost Drag Detective" Shirley Holmes boards the world's most elegant train with her sidekick Dr. Jody Watley and twelve other unsavory characters, all en route to the North Pole for a much-needed Christmas vacation. But not so fast: there's a psycho killer onboard! Holiday mystery ensues on an excursion filled with greed, deception, eggnog, and festive bloodshed!

"Being able to bring one of Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphan's shows to Georgia for the first time ever is a true honor," says Paul Conroy, Director of Murder on the Polar Express. "Ryan has been pushing the boundaries of queer theatre and parody shows for decades in Boston and Provincetown, and thus has created immeasurable smiles and laughs for audiences. 'Murder on the Polar Express' continues the hilarious holiday traditions that Out Front audiences have come to expect"

The cast is led by Robert Hindsman as Detective Shirley Holmes and Andrew Goodall as Dr. Jody Watley. They are joined by a hilarious mixture of iconic holiday characters: Blake Fountain as Santa, Jack Caron as Herbie, Jordan Patrick as Porter, Jessica Wise as Virgin Mary, Emily Nedvidek as Mrs. Cratchit, Barry Westmoreland as Grinch, Noah Vega as Rudolph, Hope Clayborne as Suzie Snowflake, PJ Mitchell as Frosty, Anna Dvorak as Elsa, Bekah Medford as Match Girl, and Tyler Sarkis as Little Drummer Boy.

Murder on the Polar Express is directed by Paul Conroy, who is also the Founder and Producing Director of Out Front Theatre Company. He is joined by Shane Simmons (Music Director), Tyler Sarkis (Choreographer), Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer), Jordan Hermitt (Costume Designer), Brian Jordan (Wig Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), Robby Myles (Projection Design) and Amani Clanton (Production Stage Manager).

