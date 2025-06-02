MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD to be Presented at Alliance Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance Theatre’s upcoming musical for youth and families, MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD. With playful songs by Atlanta's own Christian Magby and Christian Albright (The Incredible Book Eating Boy) and a book by Atlanta native Terry Guest, MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD is an imaginative celebration of how we see ourselves and others. This story of hope, empathy, and the boundless power of creativity will inspire audiences of all ages. MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD will run on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre, June 25 – July 27, 2025.



Step aboard the subway with Milo, a curious boy with a vivid imagination and a sketchpad full of dreams. In this heartwarming and visually stunning musical based on the beloved book Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, you'll embark on a journey through Milo's mind as he transforms the everyday passengers into larger-than-life characters and reveals beauty in unexpected places.



“My first experience with [Milo Imagines the World] was met with a feeling of wonder, surprise, and melancholy,” says lyricist Christian Albright. “[It’s] a simple but effective and beautiful story with a tear-dropping and monumental ending. It makes you reevaluate how you look at the book from the beginning and how you look at others moving forward.”



“To be working on this show in our hometown, at Alliance Theatre, with our friends, and for our friends is truly a remarkable experience,” said composer Christian Magby. “We’ve been very passionate about telling this story, and it’s a dream come true to bring it home.”



The MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD cast will feature Josiah Watson as Milo/The Imagi-Nation, Ja’Siah C. Young as Adrienne/T-Rex/The Imagi-Nation, Kendra Nicole Johnson as Melanie the Breakdancer/The Imagi-Nation, Candy McLellan as Mom/The Imagi-Nation, Ben Ohnemus as Kevin the King/Super Cool Guy/Doorman/Scary Strange Adult/The Imagi-Nation, and Jordan Patrick as Jim the Sad Man/Edgar the Driver/Scary Stange Adult/Police Officer/The Imagi-Nation. Production understudies include Mya Burns, Autumn Dawn, Evan Ellicott, Ian Thigpen, and Elaina Walton.



The creative team of MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD includes Director and Choreographer Dell Howlett (Millions), Kenny Leon Directing Fellow and Associate Director Terrence Mosley, Book Writer Terry Guest, Composer and Music Director Christian Magby, Lyricist Christian Albright, Scenic Designer Josh Oberlander, Costume Designer Jahise LeBouef, Lighting Designer Ben Rawson, Sound Designer Joel Abbott, and Projection Designer Brittany Bland.



Additional production support includes Stage Manager Barbara Gantt O’Haley, Stage Management Production Assistant Samantha Honeycutt, and Young Performer Supervisor Madeline Conrad.



Although this production is designed with young people in mind, Albright clarifies that the musical “isn’t simply a show for young audiences. It’s a show for everyone and I guarantee there is something for everyone to take away from.”

“I think it’s easy to say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’” says Magby. “But I challenge us to go a step further by opening the books that we judge. You might learn something – even about yourself.”

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds