MARY POPPINS Opens The Legacy's 20th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Legacy Theatre is producing the family hit, Mary Poppins to open this Thursday, July 3rd, and run until August 3rd.

In 1964, Walt Disney transformed PL Travers' books into one of the most beloved movies of all time, Mary Poppins. The film, which starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, delighted its audiences with the tale of a magical nanny and the troubles Banks' children. Now, this favorite tale has been adapted into a fresh, new Broadway musical featuring classic songs like "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", "Spoonful of Sugar" and "Step in Time" alongside new musical numbers.

"We love doing these big exciting shows," says Executive Producer Bethany Smith, "the energy is so high. It's a lot of work, but our audiences always love it. There is a sense of nostalgia which is so fun and comforting." Smith is also choreographing this production which features a cast of 18 professional performers, and 92 local children and teens who rotate weekly throughout the ensemble.

Mary Poppins is directed by Mark Smith, the Legacy's Artistic Director. "This show is so magical and the story is timeless," says Smith. "It's definitely an experience for the entire family: grandparents, parents and kids. I think parents and grandparents especially enjoy sharing a story from their childhood with the next generation- and it's such a redeeming one, about the importance of family. It celebrates the best things life has to offer and how to find the magic in every day moments."

The award-winning show features music and lyrics by The Sherman Brothers (who scored the 1964 film) with additional music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe and a script by Julian Fellowes. Mary Poppins opened on London's West End in 2004 and made its Broadway debut in 2006 where it ran until 2013.

Starring as the title character is Sydney Kay Peebler Ernsberger. She plays opposite Logan Murphy as Bert, who is making his Legacy Theatre debut. In addition to Ernsberger and Murphy, the cast is an array of talent returning to Legacy including Grayson Yockey (The Play That Goes Wrong/White Christmas), Chelsie Burks (Annie/The Little Mermaid), Avery Ernsberger (The Play That Goes Wrong/Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Cristina Mariano (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory/The Little Mermaid), Erika Johnson (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory/The Wizard of Oz), Bert Lyons (White Christmas/Bright Star), Kathleen Scott Paul (Steel Magnolias), and Brennan Parker (Annie/White Christmas). Making their Legacy debuts are Alexander Williams, Emmaline Tolley, Aubrey Pearce, Beth Anderson, Faith Betts, and Alexis Wiest. Porter Scanlon and Logan Smith star as Michael Banks and Uma Patel Sauer and Cosette Costa will star in the role of Jane Banks.

Mary Poppins runs July 3rd through August 3rd with performances Tuesdays-Saturdays at 7:00pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $40-$55 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under. The Legacy's 20th season continues after Mary Poppins with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tell Me on a Sunday, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Jim Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, and Ain't Misbehavin' celebrating the music of Jazz legend, Fats Waller.

Comments

Need more Atlanta Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...