MACBETH to be Presented At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Macbeth, directed by Amee Vyas.

General Admission Preview tickets are $20 for Thursday, October 2, 2025, and $24 for Friday, October 3, 2025. The production runs from October 4 through November 2, 2025. There will be a performance on Sunday, October 12 at 7:30 PM, but no performance on Sunday, October 26. A bonus matinee performance will be held on Saturday, October 25 at 2:30 PM.

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or Macbeth and his wife's all-too-human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood-curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed? Join the cast and crew for a free post-show Q&A on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The cast features O'Neil Delapenha as Macbeth; Kirstin Calvert as Lady Macbeth, Bloody Sergeant, and Ensemble; Tyren Duncan as Macduff and Ensemble; Kenneth Wigley as Banquo, Seyton, and Ensemble; Trevor Poli as Malcolm and Ensemble; Golbanoo Setayesh as Fleance, Young Macduff, and Ensemble; Nick Leonard as Lennox and Ensemble; Olivia Schaperjohn as Donalbaine, Young Siward, Lady Macduff, Gentlewoman, and Ensemble; Mary Ruth Ralston as Hecate, Apparitions, Murderer, and Ensemble; Zuri Petteway as Witch, Doctor, and Ensemble; Nick Faircloth and Vinnie Mascola alternating as Duncan, Porter, Old Man, Siward, and Ensemble; Benedetto Robinson as Witch, Angus, and Ensemble; and Tyshawn Gooden as Witch, Rosse, and Ensemble.

General performance days and times are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Ticket prices range from $25 to $49 depending on the date, availability, and seating area, which includes Main Floor Seats, Box Seats, and Balcony Seats. Preview discounts include $20 Thursday previews and $24 Friday previews.

Student tickets are $20 for Thursday General Admission, $20 for Friday and Sunday Balcony seats, and $5 off Floor and Box tickets on Fridays and Sundays. Educators receive $5 off adult prices except on Saturdays. Military and seniors receive $3 off adult prices. Groups of ten or more receive $3 off adult tickets.