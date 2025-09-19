 tracker
MACBETH to be Presented At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Performances will run from October 4-November 2, 2025.

By: Sep. 19, 2025
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Macbeth, directed by Amee Vyas.

General Admission Preview tickets are $20 for Thursday, October 2, 2025, and $24 for Friday, October 3, 2025. The production runs from October 4 through November 2, 2025. There will be a performance on Sunday, October 12 at 7:30 PM, but no performance on Sunday, October 26. A bonus matinee performance will be held on Saturday, October 25 at 2:30 PM.

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or Macbeth and his wife's all-too-human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood-curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed? Join the cast and crew for a free post-show Q&A on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The cast features O'Neil Delapenha as Macbeth; Kirstin Calvert as Lady Macbeth, Bloody Sergeant, and Ensemble; Tyren Duncan as Macduff and Ensemble; Kenneth Wigley as Banquo, Seyton, and Ensemble; Trevor Poli as Malcolm and Ensemble; Golbanoo Setayesh as Fleance, Young Macduff, and Ensemble; Nick Leonard as Lennox and Ensemble; Olivia Schaperjohn as Donalbaine, Young Siward, Lady Macduff, Gentlewoman, and Ensemble; Mary Ruth Ralston as Hecate, Apparitions, Murderer, and Ensemble; Zuri Petteway as Witch, Doctor, and Ensemble; Nick Faircloth and Vinnie Mascola alternating as Duncan, Porter, Old Man, Siward, and Ensemble; Benedetto Robinson as Witch, Angus, and Ensemble; and Tyshawn Gooden as Witch, Rosse, and Ensemble.

General performance days and times are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Ticket prices range from $25 to $49 depending on the date, availability, and seating area, which includes Main Floor Seats, Box Seats, and Balcony Seats. Preview discounts include $20 Thursday previews and $24 Friday previews.

Student tickets are $20 for Thursday General Admission, $20 for Friday and Sunday Balcony seats, and $5 off Floor and Box tickets on Fridays and Sundays. Educators receive $5 off adult prices except on Saturdays. Military and seniors receive $3 off adult prices. Groups of ten or more receive $3 off adult tickets.




